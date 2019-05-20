RNR Tire Express' Annual Mother's Day Car Giveaway Honors Three 'Super Moms'

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's fastest-growing tire and custom wheel franchise, continued the tradition of its annual Mother's Day car and tire giveaway this past weekend. Communities across the nation had the opportunity to nominate their own "superhero moms," who have given all they have to motherhood, to be surprised with the ultimate gift – a free car, as part of the brand's annual initiative. Selected from thousands of entries, RNR Tire Express honored superhero moms, Jennifer Wheeler in Tampa, FL Tammy Niederhelman in Joplin, MO and Carol Vangilder in Little Rock, AR for their incredible sacrifices and kind hearts.

RNR recognized each mother at surprise reveal events at their local stores where nominating families presented their moms with the ultimate gifts – a free vehicle. The moms were presented with a Ford Fusion, and two Buick Encores. In addition to the national car giveaway, RNR franchisees across the nation teamed up to collectively give away 25 sets of tires to mothers recognized as runners-up in the nationwide contest.

"I am so thankful for this honor." said Wheeler. "This Ford Fusion will help tremendously, with myself and my family and what I do to help others in the community. There are so many opportunities to help people and this is definitely going to help me do it!"

The Mother's Day car giveaway initiative was started by David Harrison, a partner in Rental Concepts, an RNR Franchise Group with stores in AR, LA, TX, OK and MO in honor of his own mother. David saw her struggle as she raised four children on her own, working endlessly to provide for her family. Harrison reached a point in his life where he could repay his mother by gifting her a new car. The magnitude of her gratitude and happiness lit a flame in Harrison's heart, which has inspired the national annual giveaway – one that will continue to help deserving moms around the nation for years to come.

"At RNR, we value philanthropy and giving back. As David, I too was raised by a hardworking, single mom who gave all she had to provide a good life for her and her children. It's an honor to positively impact the lives of the hardworking moms across the nation," said Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR Tire Express. "Mothers give everything they have to support their children and unfortunately, the world sometimes repays them with harsh life challenges and roadblocks. We are happy to play a role in making a difference in Jennifer's life to alleviate stresses in a small, but impactful way – with a safe form of transportation and a sign of hope."

Founded in 2000, RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, no hassle payment plans that fit each customer's budget. RNR offers and professionally installs high quality tires, custom wheels and alignments to a growing underserved market and has established a business model that allows clients to pay off name brand tires and wheels on a weekly or monthly plan that is affordable to them.

For more information about RNR Tire Express, please visit www.RNRtires.com

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels offered with convenient, no credit hassle payment plans designed to fit each customer's unique budgets. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 121 locations in 23 states. The brand was recently ranked No. 40 in Franchise Gator's Top 100 list. RNR is ranked No. 218 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Franchise 500 list and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. The brand was also honored by Franchise Times magazine as one of the nation's top 500 largest franchises in 2018. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country. For more information about RNR, or to inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

