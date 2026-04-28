RNR Tire Express Mobilizes Franchise Network to Deliver $3.2 Million in Community Impact

Franchise Model Drives Local Engagement Across a National Footprint

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels and part of the multi-brand franchisor company DX3 Brands, is expanding its systemwide approach to community impact, with franchisees nationwide mobilizing to deliver more than $3.2 million in charitable contributions across the system, underscoring the growing scale of its giving as the brand builds momentum in 2026.

A 2025 Mother’s Day Car Giveaway recipient stands with her new Buick Envista, part of RNR Tire Express’ nationwide initiative supporting families through community-driven programs.

"We're honored to reach this milestone as we strive to be a company that gives more than we take," said Adam Sutton, CEO of DX3 Brands and RNR Tire Express. "It reflects how engaged our franchisee partners are in their local communities and how that shows up across our brand. It's built into who we are and I'm excited to see our impact grow as we continue to expand."

Built around its vision "Changed Lives, Changing Lives" RNR continues to empower franchisees to lead meaningful local outreach while scaling national initiatives that support families, educators, and nonprofit organizations across the country.

Scaling Community Impact Across the Franchise System

RNR's philanthropic approach was recently recognized with a 2025 Culture of Good Community Impact Award, presented by Culture of Good, Inc., honoring businesses that demonstrate excellence in corporate citizenship and community engagement. The recognition reflects the brand's focus on building structured, systemwide programs that drive consistent impact.

At the core of this approach is a portfolio of recurring initiatives that operate across RNR's national footprint while enabling franchisees to activate locally.

RNR Mobilizes Nationwide to Deliver Community Impact

Serve Day – Mobilized franchise locations across 30 states to complete local service projects, including building food pantries and distributing care packages to individuals experiencing homelessness.

– Mobilized franchise locations across 30 states to complete local service projects, including building food pantries and distributing care packages to individuals experiencing homelessness. Back-to-School Backpack & Supply Giveaway – Distributed more than 10,000 backpacks filled with school supplies across 175 locations, helping ease financial pressure on families nationwide.

– Distributed more than 10,000 backpacks filled with school supplies across 175 locations, helping ease financial pressure on families nationwide. Teacher Supply Giveaway – Fulfilled classroom wish lists for two educators selected from more than 1,200 nominations nationwide, providing essential resources along with a $500 RNR gift certificate toward tires.

– Fulfilled classroom wish lists for two educators selected from more than 1,200 nominations nationwide, providing essential resources along with a $500 RNR gift certificate toward tires. Breast Cancer Awareness Initiative – Supported a two-time breast cancer survivor with a complete set of tires and wheels, a spa-day package, a date-night experience, $1,000 in cash and a donation that fulfilled her GoFundMe for medical expenses. Franchisees also contributed proceeds from tire sales to support breast cancer research organizations.

– Supported a two-time breast cancer survivor with a complete set of tires and wheels, a spa-day package, a date-night experience, $1,000 in cash and a donation that fulfilled her GoFundMe for medical expenses. Franchisees also contributed proceeds from tire sales to support breast cancer research organizations. Mother's Day Car Giveaway – Awarded two 2025 Buick Envistas to deserving mothers, generating more than 25,000 nominations across nearly 150 locations. Additional prizes included spa packages, tire sets and gift cards.

– Awarded two 2025 Buick Envistas to deserving mothers, generating more than 25,000 nominations across nearly 150 locations. Additional prizes included spa packages, tire sets and gift cards. Father's Day Giveaway – Recognized one father with a VIP WWE SummerSlam experience, including premium seating, hospitality access, memorabilia and travel accommodations.

– Recognized one father with a VIP WWE SummerSlam experience, including premium seating, hospitality access, memorabilia and travel accommodations. National Rescue Dog Day – Partnered with local animal shelters to support pet adoption efforts and connect rescue animals with new homes.

– Partnered with local animal shelters to support pet adoption efforts and connect rescue animals with new homes. End-of-Year Giveaway – Awarded $25,000 to over 25 winners, such as VISA gift cards, gas cards, sets of tires, wheels and more.

Expanding Impact Through Franchise-Led Initiatives

In addition to systemwide programs, RNR supports franchisees in leading localized outreach tailored to their communities, connecting them with partners and resources to broaden their reach. Through partnerships with organizations such as Declare No More Foundation franchisees gain access to local nonprofits and tools that enable community engagement beyond corporate-led initiatives.

This approach is embedded directly into the brand's franchise model, giving operators a clear path to grow their businesses while making a meaningful impact at the local level.

Throughout 2026, RNR will continue expanding its community initiatives through ongoing programs, including additional vehicle, tire, wheel, and financial giveaways, as well as its annual systemwide Serve Day on October 11, when franchise locations nationwide dedicate time and resources to local outreach and volunteer efforts.

For more information regarding RNR Tire Express and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About RNR Tire Express

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 200 locations in 30 states. The brand ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2025 and was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners. Additionally, RNR ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500 ranking. Most recently, the company earned a Notable Distinction in the 2026 FUND TopScore Awards, recognizing its performance and commitment to franchisee success. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

About DX3 Brands

DX3 Brands is a value-driven, multi-brand franchisor built on more than 25 years of franchise experience. Founded in 2000 as a single brand with RNR Tire Express, the company has grown into a nationally recognized brand spanning more than 200 locations and generating over $350 million in annual revenue. Building on that success, DX3 Brands welcomed Gigglewaters alongside RNR Tire Express in 2026. DX3 Brands partners with existing brands to help them grow through proven franchise systems, operational expertise, and the infrastructure needed to support franchisee success. The company provides franchise owners with the tools, support, and guidance to build strong teams, deliver customer-driven experiences, and impact the communities they serve.

For more information regarding DX3 Brands and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.DX3Brands.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Destiny Garcia, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], (580) 471-2845

SOURCE RNR Tire Express