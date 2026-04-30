RNR Tire Express to Debut in Massachusetts with New Franchise Agreement

Nation's Leading Franchise Retailer of Tires and Custom Wheels to Open State's First Location in Brockton Summer of 2026

BOSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels and part of the multi-brand franchisor company DX3 Brands, continues to expand its New England presence with a new signed franchise agreement that will bring the brand to Massachusetts for the first time. Spearheaded by local entrepreneur Matthew Rossini, the new location is expected to open summer of 2026 at 995 N Montello St., Brockton, MA.

"This marks a significant step forward in our New England development strategy," said Adam Sutton, CEO of DX3 Brands and RNR Tire Express. "Matt's leadership, operational expertise and commitment to community impact make him an ideal franchise partner. His focus on team development and customer experience will be instrumental in establishing the RNR brand across Massachusetts."

Rossini brings a deep background in marketing, sales, and leadership to his new venture. In his last role, he served as VP of Marketing and Channel Sales for JACO, Inc., a Franklin, MA manufacturing company, playing a key role in its market share growth and its successful sale to a private equity firm. Now, as he transitions into a new professional chapter, Rossini is excited to bring RNR's flexible payment model and service-driven culture to a market he believes is ready for it.

"I grew up surrounded by strong values and a hands-on work ethic, and RNR immediately felt like a brand that aligned with that," said Rossini. "There's a growing need in this region for a business like RNR, something that provides a real solution to rising costs of living and automotive maintenance. I'm looking forward to bringing that to my own backyard."

This agreement comes as the rent-to-own industry continues to gain national momentum, expected to reach a market value of $151.65 billion by 2033. With rising economic pressures and inflation, RNR is expanding to meet the needs of underserved consumers seeking affordable, flexible options for tire and wheel services.

RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, flexible payment options that fit each customer's budget. RNR offers and professionally installs safe, quality tires and custom wheels to a growing market of underserved consumers; the tens of millions without the disposable income to pay upwards of $1,200 for out-of-pocket, unexpected tire expenses.

For more information regarding RNR Tire Express and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About RNR Tire Express

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 200 locations in 31 states. The brand ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2025 and was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners. Additionally, RNR ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500 ranking. Most recently, the company earned a Notable Distinction in the 2026 FUND TopScore Awards, recognizing its performance and commitment to franchisee success. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

About DX3 Brands

DX3 Brands is a value-driven, multi-brand franchisor built on more than 25 years of franchise experience. Founded in 2000 as a single brand with RNR Tire Express, the company has grown into a nationally recognized brand spanning more than 200 locations and generating over $350 million in annual revenue. Building on that success, DX3 Brands welcomed Gigglewaters alongside RNR Tire Express in 2026. DX3 Brands partners with existing brands to help them grow through proven franchise systems, operational expertise, and the infrastructure needed to support franchisee success. The company provides franchise owners with the tools, support, and guidance to build strong teams, deliver customer-driven experiences, and impact the communities they serve.

For more information regarding DX3 Brands and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.DX3Brands.com

Media Contact: Destiny Garcia, Fishman PR, [email protected]

SOURCE RNR Tire Express