RNR Tire Express Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Reports Momentous Growth in Q1 & Q2

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's largest custom tire and custom wheel franchise, is kicking off the first half of 2020 with impressive growth. In the first half of its 20th anniversary year, RNR has solidified its place at the forefront of the industry opening seven new locations and signing several agreements to bring more than 47 new stores across the nation, bringing the brand to a total of 400 stores under contract.

RNR has opened new locations in Greenville, North Carolina; Hewitt, Texas; Columbus, Indiana; Orlando, Florida; Anderson, Indiana; Lafayette, LA and Macon, Georgia. In addition to new store openings, the brand has signed agreements with experienced entrepreneurial teams to bring new RNR stores to the following states:

29 stores across Ohio , in markets like Akron , Canton , Columbus , Dayton and Lima

, in markets like , , , and 3 stores across Indiana , including markets like Bloomington and Terre Haute

, including markets like and 7 stores across Kentucky , in markets like Louisville , Lexington and Bowling Green

, in markets like , and 5 stores across Colorado , including markets like Fort Collins , Greeley , and Pueblo

, including markets like , , and 1 store in El Dorado, Arkansas

1 store in Phoenix, Arizona

1 Store in Queensbury, New York

Looking ahead, the brand has plans to continue this momentum with larger goals for the remainder of this milestone year. With 136 stores open and 264 additional stores in the pipeline, RNR has plans to open more than 10 new stores before year-end in markets across the United States to offer communities high-quality, affordable tires and custom wheels.

"This year has been such a momentous part of brand's history, as we have worked to expand our footprint in order to provide safe and affordable tires for drivers across the nation in a time when it is needed most," said Larry Sutton, Founder and President of RNR. "We are extremely grateful for our franchisees and corporate staff's continued passion and support in growing our brand to continue making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve."

RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, no hassle payment plans to fit each client's budget. RNR offers and professionally installs high quality tires and custom wheels to a growing underserved market and has established a business model that allows clients to pay off name brand tires and wheels on a weekly or monthly plan that is affordable to them.

RNR Tire Express is actively seeking both single-unit and multi-unit franchise owners with room for growth in markets across the United States, including Hawaii and Puerto Rico. With a corporate culture that allows franchise partners to have a high degree of entrepreneurial freedom and a consistent record of same-store revenue growth for eight consecutive years, RNR's proven model is a rewarding franchise investment. The initial franchise fee for RNR is $35,000 with the total single-unit investment ranging from $500,000 - $700,000.

For more information on RNR Tire Express or its franchise opportunity, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels offered with convenient, no credit hassle payment plans designed to fit each customer's unique budgets. Established in 2000 by lease to purchase veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 136 locations in 24 states. The brand was recently ranked No. 40 in Franchise Gator's Top 100 list. RNR is ranked No. 265 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2020 Franchise 500 list and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country. For more information regarding the RNR franchise opportunity, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

