RNR Tire Express Drives 2026 Growth with Record Revenue Milestones, Canada Expansion and Strategic Leadership Additions

Over $350 million in 2025 systemwide revenue, reinforcing RNR's leadership in the tire and custom wheels franchise sector

Donates over $3 million systemwide, deepening the brand's long-standing commitment to local communities

Signs landmark franchise agreement to launch RNR's first international expansion into Canada

TAMPA, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels, is building on a record year marked by over $350 million in systemwide revenue, eight new U.S. store openings and the brand's first international expansion into Canada. The company continues to strengthen its leadership and operational infrastructure to support franchisee success and future growth.

"What we're seeing across the system is really a reflection of our people," said Adam Sutton, CEO of RNR Tire Express. "Our franchisees and their teams are serving customers every day and continuously creating experiences that move our brand forward. As we expand into Canada and continue investing in technology and operations, our focus remains the same, strengthening our system in ways that create opportunity for our franchisees and team members and better serve the local communities we're a part of."

Celebrating Store Performance and Systemwide Achievements

RNR kicked off 2026 with its annual franchise conference in Orlando, FL, to celebrate 2025 successes and inspire momentum for 2026. Key 2025 metrics presented during the conference included:

Achieved over $350 million in revenue.

Across the system of more than 200 locations, many stores surpassed the $2 million annual revenue mark

Several locations exceeded $3 million in annual revenue, with top-performing locations even surpassing the $4 million milestone

Community impact also remains central to the brand. Across the system, RNR franchisees donated over $3 million to charitable initiatives, reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to the communities it serves.

RNR's disciplined growth and deep operational excellence earned the brand a spot on the 2026 Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking.

Leadership Investments Strengthen the Franchise System

In 2025, RNR expanded its leadership team and operational support structure for continued growth in 2026 and beyond.

Samantha Hampton, National Marketing Directo r, leads brand and lead-generation initiatives across markets. Under her leadership, RNR has achieved a 22% increase in Google lead volume and a 24% increase on Facebook, strengthening the brand's digital customer acquisition strategy.

r, leads brand and lead-generation initiatives across markets. Under her leadership, RNR has achieved a 22% increase in Google lead volume and a 24% increase on Facebook, strengthening the brand's digital customer acquisition strategy. Will Jackson, People and Experience Director , focuses on leadership development and franchisee experience initiatives designed to drive innovation and support long-term system growth. Throughout 2025, Jackson traveled to nine cities and trained over 200 RNR team members on leadership development, investing over $100,000 to shape the culture within the four walls of RNR stores.

, focuses on leadership development and franchisee experience initiatives designed to drive innovation and support long-term system growth. Throughout 2025, Jackson traveled to nine cities and trained over 200 RNR team members on leadership development, investing over $100,000 to shape the culture within the four walls of RNR stores. Tracy Cintron, Franchise Operations Director, oversees the franchise operations support team, ensuring franchisees have the operational resources and backend support needed to run and grow their businesses.

Together, these leadership investments strengthen the infrastructure behind the RNR franchise system and position the brand for continued expansion.

Expanding Across North America and Strengthening Operations

In 2025, the brand continued its domestic growth with eight new U.S. store openings in Springfield, IL; Pasadena, TX; Portland, OR; Victoria, TX; Midfield, AL; Salisbury, NC; Laurel, MS; and Vicksburg, MS.

Building on this momentum, the brand marked a key milestone in its long-term growth strategy with its first international location in Oshawa, Ontario, expanding RNR into Canada. RNR enters 2026 with 15 new locations in its pipeline, including Oshawa, two recently opened sites in Caldwell, ID and Round Lake Heights, IL, and two more set to open before the end of March in South Point, OH and Lima, OH.

To support this expansion, RNR is advancing its operations through integrated technology and AI tools designed to create dynamic reporting, customer acquisition, training, and overall system efficiency. RNR's recent AI partnership with Atlog, an AI-powered platform that streamlines franchise operations by automating customer support calls, assisting with customer account management and providing franchisees with a data-driven platform to support their operations as the brand continues to scale.

Meeting Demand in the Rent-to-Own Tire Segment

RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, flexible payment options that fit each customer's budget. RNR offers and professionally installs safe, quality tires and custom wheels for a growing market of underserved consumers who may not have the disposable income to cover unexpected tire expenses, helping keep drivers safe on the road while serving the needs of the local community.

For more information regarding RNR Tire Express and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 200 locations in 31 states. The brand ranked No. 176 in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2025 and was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners. Most recently, RNR ranked No. 186 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2026 Franchise 500 ranking. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

Media Contact: Emily Otter, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE RNR Tire Express