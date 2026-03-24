RNR Tire Express Launches DX3 Brands as New Multi-Brand Franchisor

DX3 Brands will oversee RNR Tire Express and welcome Gigglewaters as the Company Enters Its

Next Phase of Franchise Growth

TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels, today announced the launch of DX3 Brands, a new multi-brand franchisor company that will serve as the parent organization for RNR Tire Express while supporting the growth of additional concepts, beginning with Gigglewaters, an award-winning dining and entertainment concept that combines a full-service restaurant and bar with a one-screen classic movie theatre. Gigglewaters delivers a uniquely immersive 'eatertainment' experience inspired by the 1920s.

Gigglewaters, an award-winning restaurant and micro-theater, is the first brand to join DX3 Brands. RNR Tire Express (RNR) is the leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels.

"DX3 Brands marks the next phase in our evolution," said Adam Sutton, CEO of RNR Tire Express and DX3 Brands. "Over the past 25 years, we've built a powerful franchise system with RNR Tire Express. Now with DX3 Brands, we're leveraging that infrastructure, expertise, and value driven culture to scale additional concepts and create new opportunities for franchisees and franchise brands looking to grow."

The name DX3 reflects the company's long-standing core values that drive everything it does: Culture, Customers, and Community. These principles have guided RNR's internal operations for years and now serve as the foundation for DX3 Brands' broader multi-concept strategy.

The launch marks the company's transformation from a single-brand franchise system into a multi-brand franchise designed to support long-term growth across multiple concepts. DX3 Brands will provide the foundation, infrastructure, and operational expertise needed to continue the growth of RNR Tire Express and begin the expansion of Gigglewaters. Additional details on the platform's vision can be found in the DX3 Brands video.

This evolution comes at a time of strong brand momentum, with the company recently earning a Notable Distinction in the 2026 FUND TopScore Awards, recognizing its performance and commitment to franchisee success.

Founded in 2000, RNR Tire Express has grown into a nationally recognized franchise brand with more than 200 locations across 30 states and over $350 million in annual revenue. As the company continued to scale, its leadership identified an opportunity to expand beyond a single brand and apply its franchise expertise to additional concepts.

Founded in 2018, Gigglewaters, an award-winning restaurant and micro-theater, is the first brand to join DX3 Brands. Its distinctive blend of dining, craft cocktails and entertainment reflects the type of value and experience driven concepts DX3 Brands aims to grow alongside RNR Tire Express.

"From the beginning, it was clear the Gigglewaters team shares our commitment to building a strong, people-first culture," added Sutton. "They've developed a unique concept grounded in those values, and that alignment is what made this partnership such a natural next step."

RNR Tire Express and Gigglewaters will join forces under DX3 Brands at MUFC in Las Vegas on March 24. You can visit RNR at booth 2321 and Gigglewaters at booth 2323.

About DX3 Brands

DX3 Brands is a value-driven, multi-brand franchisor built on more than 25 years of franchise experience. Founded in 2000 as a single brand with RNR Tire Express, the company has grown into a nationally recognized brand spanning more than 200 locations and generating over $350 million in annual revenue. Building on that success, DX3 Brands welcomed Gigglewaters alongside RNR Tire Express in 2026. DX3 Brands partners with existing brands to help them grow through proven franchise systems, operational expertise, and the infrastructure needed to support franchisee success. The company provides franchise owners with the tools, support, and guidance to build strong teams, deliver customer-driven experiences, and impact the communities they serve.

For more information regarding DX3 Brands and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://dx3brands.com/.

About RNR Tire Express

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 200 locations in 30 states. The brand ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2025 and was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners. Additionally, RNR ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500 ranking. Most recently, the company earned a Notable Distinction in the 2026 FUND TopScore Awards, recognizing its performance and commitment to franchisee success. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

For more information regarding RNR Tire Express and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About Gigglewaters

Gigglewaters is an award-winning restaurant, bar, and intimate screening room located in downtown Safety Harbor, Florida. Since opening, the brand has earned more than 90 culinary awards, including Small Business of the Year and Best American Restaurant in the State of Florida for three consecutive years.

Known for its unapologetically indulgent, over-the-top comfort food, elevated craft cocktail program, and immersive guest experience, Gigglewaters has been featured nationally in USA Today, Nasdaq News, LA Weekly, MSN, and more, as well as on NPR, in National Geographic's "50 States, 1000 Eats" and on the Cooking Channel's "Man v. Food", with host Casey Webb saying "I'm a little blown away by your burger….I got to be honest, this is incredible". The concept includes a full-service restaurant and bar with a 32-seat private movie theater, as well as a mobile food truck option.

Gigglewaters is actively expanding through franchising opportunities. For more information, visit www.gigglewaters.com. For franchising inquiries, visit www.ownagigglewaters.com.

Media Contact: Destiny Garcia, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE RNR Tire Express