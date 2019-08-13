RNR Tire Express Gives Away 3,000 Backpacks, Helps Get Families in Need Ready to 'Roll' into New School Year

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer comes to a close and parents and children across the nation gear up for back-to-school season, RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's fastest-growing tire and custom wheel franchise, knows just how important it is to start off the school year on the right foot. After donating 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to families in need in 2018, RNR is continuing the tradition, announcing today its plans to help set even more kids across the country up for success by donating more than 3,000 backpacks and school supplies this back-to-school season.

Now through August 18, neighbors of RNR visit select RNR Tire Express stores across the country to get a head start in the back-to-school shopping frenzy. Any family in need of a helping hand this back to school season is welcome to stop into select locations to receive backpacks filled with back-to-school essentials from notebooks, paper to pens and markers, perfect for students of all ages.

"Giving back is at the core of our brand. RNR offers more than just affordable tires, we are always searching for ways to look out for one another, serving our customers and making a positive impact in our communities across the nation," said Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR Tire Express. "We recognize just how much parents sacrifice for the success of their children and we are honored to have the opportunity to ease the pressure of the back-to-school season for families who need it."

This year marks the fifth year that RNR Tire Express franchise partners have participated in this charitable back-to-school initiative. Since the initiative's inception with franchise partners, Rental Concepts, LLC., the back-to-school giveaway has grown to include franchise partners system-wide. The back-to-school initiative comes on the coattails of a charitable year at RNR Tire Express as the brand has recently honored three deserving moms across the nation with a free car for Mother's Day and donated more than $1M to charities in 2018. Looking ahead, the brand hopes to continue giving back to those in need for many years to come.

Founded in 2000, RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, no hassle lease to purchase payment plans that fit each customer's budget. RNR is locally owned and operated and offers and professionally installs high quality tires and custom wheels to a growing underserved market and has established a business model that allows clients to pay off name brand tires and wheels on a weekly or monthly plan that is affordable to them. Since its founding, RNR has seen significant organic growth with more than 124 locations in 24 states.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels offered with convenient, no credit hassle payment plans designed to fit each customer's unique budgets. Established in 2000 by lease to purchase veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 124 locations in 24 states. The brand was recently ranked No. 40 in Franchise Gator's Top 100 list. RNR is ranked No. 218 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Franchise 500 list and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. The brand was also honored by Franchise Times magazine as one of the nation's top 500 largest franchises in 2018. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country. For more information regarding the RNR franchise opportunity, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

