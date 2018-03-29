RNR Tire Express Inks 16-Unit Franchise Deal to Drive Southeast Expansion

Hulquist and Wetherill join RNR with more than 16 years' experience growing and developing businesses, including 65 Game X Change franchise locations across eight states. Looking to further fuel their entrepreneurial passion, the duo began seeking additional opportunities to utilize their skills toward growing an innovative and unmatched concept, and found the perfect fit with RNR due to its proven business model and dedicated support team.

"RNR continues to fill a void in the marketplace as consumers seek convenient payment options when it comes to quality tires and wheels. As we introduce new RNR locations, Grant and I look forward to bringing the brand's affordable pay-as-you-go model to communities across Georgia and Alabama," said Mike Hultquist, Partner of OzarkGa LLC. "This agreement is a representation of the commitment our team has to the business and providing a premium product and service to a growing market."

Founded in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, no hassle payment plans that fit each customer's budget. RNR offers and professionally installs high quality tires and custom wheels to a growing underserved market and has established a business model that allows clients to pay off name brand tires and wheels on a weekly or monthly plan that is affordable to them.

"Mike and Grant are a great fit for our brand and we are extremely grateful to have them as part of the RNR family," said Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR Tire Express. "The ongoing trust and determination our franchise owners have dedicated to our brand has truly been the cornerstone to our brand's mission of being the best tire and wheel concept in America."

For more information regarding the RNR franchise opportunity, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels offered with convenient, no credit hassle payment plans designed to fit each client's unique budgets. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 100 locations in 21 states. For the third year in a row, the brand was listed as the No. 1 in category for wheels and tires in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Franchise 500 list and also took home the No. 202 spot on the annual ranking. For the third time, RNR ranked on the Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The brand owns two spots on Tire Business' 2017 Annual Report coming in at No. 15 for total revenue and No. 18 for total locations. RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country. For more information about RNR, or to inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Danielle Naccarato, Fishman Public Relations, dnaccarato@fishmanpr.com or (847) 945-1300

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rnr-tire-express-inks-16-unit-franchise-deal-to-drive-southeast-expansion-300621564.html

SOURCE RNR Tire Express