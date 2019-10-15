RNR Tire Express Jumps 22 Spots on Franchise Times Top 200+ List

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking yet another year of exceptional growth, RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's leading tire and custom wheel franchise, has been recognized as one of the top 200+ largest franchises in the U.S. by Franchise Times magazine. RNR earned the No. 271 spot on the list, an impressive advancement from its No. 293 ranking last year.

The Franchise Times Top 200+ is a ranking of the 500 largest franchises in the U.S. based on global systemwide sales over the course of a year. Through surveys and analyses of public data, Franchise Times' research team deciphers which brands saw the most tremendous growth in systemwide sales based on the previous year's performance and rank accordingly. RNR is trailblazing ahead in the industry, having advanced more than 50 spots on the list over the past two years. In 2018 alone, the company saw an impressive 26.5 percent increase in systemwide sales.

"Over the past few years, RNR has consistently hit significant milestones in both growth and sales, allowing the brand to serve people across the country," said Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR Tire Express. "The corporate team and our franchisees are passionate about RNR and providing affordable, convenient services to consumers. We feel it's an honor to serve the hardworking people in America by providing a budget-friendly option for new, brand name tires."

Founded in 2000, RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, no hassle lease to purchase payment plans that fit each customer's budget. RNR is locally owned and operated and offers and professionally installs high quality tires and custom wheels to a growing underserved market and has established a business model that allows clients to pay off name brand tires and wheels on a weekly or monthly plan that is affordable to them. Since its founding, RNR has seen significant organic growth with more than 124 locations in 24 states.

RNR is actively looking for prospective franchisees for both single and multi-unit investments. The initial franchise fee for RNR is $35,000 with the total single-unit investment ranging from $500,000 to $1,000,000. For more information regarding the RNR franchise opportunity, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

