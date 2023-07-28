RNR Tire Express Launches Record-Scale 9th Annual Back-to-School Giveaway

News provided by

RNR Tire Express

28 Jul, 2023, 10:48 ET

Leading Franchise Retailer Announces Dates for Annual School Supply Event

TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express, the nation's leading franchise retailer for tires and wheels, is preparing to celebrate its most impactful back-to-school season yet after joining with 96 of its franchise locations to gift a record 5,000+ backpacks filled with crucial school supplies to students around the country. All as a part of the brand's 2023 Back-to-School Giveaway running from June 24th through mid-August.

This marks the 9th consecutive year the franchise has hosted the giveaway, making it one of the brand's most long-held traditions. Fittingly, the event has grown with each passing year, as the RNR team utilized its growing presence in communities nationwide to impart a more significant impact on families around the country. Those wanting to take part are encouraged to contact their nearest participating RNR location to inquire about receiving a free back-to-school bundle. Promotions vary by location and are only available while supplies last.

"It's encouraging to see that our series of annual events and giveaways do more than persist; they grow and thrive and reach more communities and families as time goes on," said Candace Lovett, National Marketing Director for RNR Tire Express. "The expansion of our franchise means all the more that we can pour into the towns and cities that support us, ultimately changing more lives, which is at the heart of what RNR stands for."

Together with franchisees and local team members, RNR is committed to building lifelong relationships within its communities and strives to live by the brand motto, 'Changed Lives, Changing Lives.' The brand's annual donations have risen to over a million dollars nationwide to local non-profit organizations and annual giveaways. As leaders in their communities, the franchise is always looking for ways to give back and honor deserving men and women. Whether they be students, essential workers, moms, dads, or cancer survivors and fighters, RNR is here to celebrate and thank them for being a part of the community and the RNR family."

"Inflation's impact on the average cost of goods has been a genuine hurdle many families are struggling to overcome this year," said Larry Sutton, Founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. "While a free backpack and school supplies may not mean the difference between more or less for everyone, it can for many, which makes the continued growth of this annual tradition all the more welcomed and necessary."

For more information on this year's Back-to-School Giveaway, please visit rnrtires.com/school.

About RNR Tire Express:
RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 184 locations in 30 states. The brand ranked No. 237 in Franchise Times' Top 500 list for 2022, and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR was ranked No. 170 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country.

MEDIA CONTACT: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], (937) 545-9812

SOURCE RNR Tire Express

