'Roadkill Nights Powered By Dodge' Revs Up With New Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match

The Dodge brand and MotorTrend announced today the all-star lineup of automotive personalities who will compete in a bracket-style showdown where the winner will go up against Taylor in the Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match. Automotive content creators will include returning favorites Tavarish , Westen Champlin and throtl , plus five new additions to the cast: Christina Roki , Demonology , Corruptt Builds , Collete Davis and David Patterson . Enthusiasts can follow the Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match build projects at www.dodgegarage.com/roadkill-nights-2022 .

Freddy Hernandez , better known online as Tavarish, is an automotive YouTuber known primarily for his rebuilding videos

"The Grudge Match was a hit last year, so we're bringing it back to Roadkill Nights. But this time, we're giving competitors Direct Connection parts to use as building blocks in assembling their race cars," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "It'll be fun to see if Alex can defend her crown against a mix of returning racers and new blood. Last year, everyone learned that getting traction is the key to street racing on Woodward Avenue. So this year, we're upping the ante. All competitors will be running a Direct Connection crate engine that they can modify however they want, but they will all have the added challenge of competing with a Direct Connection six-speed manual transmission."

"I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to defend my championship from last year," said Taylor. "Everyone participating brings such a unique style to their racing and building – it will be thrilling to see the power and plans they each have for the challenge."

Direct Connection is the Dodge brand's exclusive source of factory-backed performance parts, available through Dodge Power Brokers dealers. Competitors will use Direct Connection parts, including the Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI® engine and a plug-and-play Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Engine Control Unit (ECU). Grudge Match builders will have VIP access to the Direct Connection Tech hotline at (800) 998-1110 for technical questions. More information on the Direct Connection is available at DCPerformance.com.

Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge brings legal street drag racing to Woodward Avenue, as well as a classic and modern muscle car show, exhilarating interactive experiences and immersive, fun-filled activities at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. Also returning are Dodge thrill and drift rides in Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcats, where participants can go for the rides of their lives on the M1 Concourse. A Direct Connection Alley area at the event will include a display trailer with Dodge Challenger SRT Demon virtual drag race simulators, Direct Connection crate engines and parts on display, and much more.

