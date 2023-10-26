RoadMap Technologies Expands Privacy Solutions to Support JSON Based De-Identification, FDA Clinical Trials, and Healthcare Claims

News provided by

RoadMap Technologies, Inc.

26 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

RoadMap Extends Capabilities to Protect Patient Privacy and Gain Deeper Insights Across the Healthcare Ecosystem

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoadMap Technologies, a leading provider of data science and software solutions for the Life Sciences industry, today announced that RoadMap has expanded its HITRUST certified platform to support JSON-based De-identification, as well as FDA Clinical Trials and Healthcare Claims data sets.

RoadMap's De-identification engine allows for healthcare companies to safely and securely turn HIPAA protected patient health information into patient data which can be leveraged for robust analytics. RoadMap is one of the few encryption engines that surpasses the SHA-256 encryption standard by integrating proprietary methodologies to both pre-encrypt and post-encrypt tokens. RoadMap De-identification can also perform patient identity resolution and successfully match patients from different datasets without having to perform multiple de-identification processes. RoadMap's De-identification has been determined by experts as presenting a minimal risk of Re-identification.

"We are pleased to enhance access to our De-identification capabilities for our Life Sciences clients and technology partners by supporting JSON within our De-identification products and services. Clinical Trials data are the most under-utilized resources for new product forecasting and commercialization in the Life Sciences industry. By utilizing De-identified patient information on patient persistency and adverse events, clients can reduce Launch Forecast error substantially", stated Rudolph Pizzano, Director of Analytics at RoadMap. "And after launch, our engine enables AI/ML applications to train models on Real World Evidence (RWE) from comprehensive healthcare claims to analyze the patient journey and ensure forecast accuracy throughout the product life cycle."

About RoadMap Technologies, Inc.

RoadMap Technologies provides data de-identification, visualization, predictive analytics and forecasting solutions. RoadMap maintains Business Associates Agreements (BAA) with the Top Five major specialty pharmacies representing almost 75% of all specialty prescription revenues in the U.S.

RoadMap Technologies Media Contact:
Rudolph Pizzano IV, Director of Analytics
[email protected] (978) 232-8901

SOURCE RoadMap Technologies, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.