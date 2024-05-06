RoadMap Technologies Releases RoadMap TrailBlazer™ Cloud-Based Deep Learning Software for Time Series Forecasting

RoadMap's new forecasting system allows companies to rapidly deploy over 40+ advanced forecasting models to accurately predict key areas of business.

BEVERLY, Mass., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoadMap Technologies, a leading provider of data science and software solutions for the Life Sciences industry, today announced the release of RoadMap TrailBlazer™ Cloud-based forecasting software solution which is available now on RoadMap's analytical portal http://labofdata.com. RoadMap's new software platform focuses on usability, performance, and forecast accuracy to enable business decision makers to predict critical lines of business.

RoadMap TrailBlazer allows healthcare companies to build predictive models of key performance indicators such as new patient acquisitions, total patients on therapy, compliance, and patient adherence to therapy. RoadMap will present the results of the AI research behind RoadMap Trailblazer today at the Pharmaceutical Management Science Association Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado.

RoadMap TrailBlazer enables users to apply AI, machine learning, and deep learning to analyze business on the Cloud. Post this

The Deep Learning capabilities within the forecasting platform will give holistic insights with deep learning models trained on over 47,000+ different datasets. "Our forecasting system's transfer learning models have outperformed standard forecasting models by 15% in Root Mean Squared Error (RMSE), Accurate forecasts enable pharmaceutical companies to maintain low inventory levels, while reducing the risk of product expiration and return costs. Moreover, transfer learning models can provide reasonable forecasts even when target data are limited, empowering companies to make informed predictions for newly launched products," stated Juliana Yuchen Han, Technical Consultant for RoadMap Technologies.

RoadMap TrailBlazer combines the proven expert system that RoadMap has implemented for 30 years with today's Deep Learning AI forecasting models. It gives users a central forecast repository to easily export data, graphs, and share forecasts. "This software platform revolutionizes predictive analytics, giving the average Excel user the capabilities of an expert data scientist. RoadMap enables users to apply statistical, machine learning, and deep learning forecasting models to analyze their business, while providing a secure environment for data locally or on the Cloud," stated Dom Pizzano, Director of Technology at RoadMap Technologies.

RoadMap Technologies will be offering an introductory price of $100 per month per user on an annual subscription for the base statistical version of RoadMap Trailblazer and $625 per month per user for the Deep Learning version through June 30th, 2024.

RoadMap Technologies provides data de-identification, visualization, predictive analytics, and forecasting solutions. RoadMap has also worked with more than ten of the top 25 Global Life Sciences Companies.

