RoadMap Technologies Revolutionizes Predictive Analytics with Cloud-Based Deep Learning Software for Time Series Forecasting, Arriving in 2024

News provided by

RoadMap Technologies, Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

RoadMap's new forecasting system allows companies to rapidly deploy over 40+ advanced forecasting models to accurately predict key areas of business.

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoadMap Technologies, a leading provider of data science and software solutions for the Life Sciences industry, today announced their Cloud-based forecasting software platform will be released in the first quarter of 2024. RoadMap's new software platform focuses on usability, performance, and forecast accuracy to enable business decision makers to predict critical lines of business.

The software platform will allow healthcare companies to build predictive models of key performance indicators such as new patient acquisitions, total patients on therapy, compliance, and patient adherence to therapy.

The Deep Learning capabilities within the forecasting platform will give holistic insights with deep learning models trained on over 47,000+ different datasets. "Our forecasting system's transfer learning models have outperformed standard forecasting models by 15% in Root Mean Squared Error (RMSE), Accurate forecasts enable pharmaceutical companies to maintain low inventory levels, while reducing the risk of product expiration and return costs. Moreover, transfer learning models can provide reasonable forecasts even when target data are limited, empowering companies to make informed predictions for newly launched products," stated Juliana Yuchen Han, Technical Consultant for RoadMap Technologies. 

The capabilities of this software combine the proven models that RoadMap has used for 30 years with today's cutting-edge forecasting models. It gives users a central forecast repository with the ability to easily export data, graphs, and share forecasts. "This software platform revolutionizes predictive analytics, giving the average Excel user the capabilities of an expert data scientist. RoadMap enables users to apply statistical, machine learning, and deep learning forecasting models to analyze their business, while providing a secure environment for data locally or on the Cloud." stated Dom Pizzano, Director of Technology at RoadMap Technologies.

RoadMap Technologies will be offering a beta version of the software to select users before its official launch – interested companies should apply before December 15, 2023.

About RoadMap Technologies, Inc.

RoadMap Technologies provides data de-identification, visualization, predictive analytics and forecasting solutions. RoadMap has also worked with more than ten of the top 25 Global Life Sciences Companies.

RoadMap Technologies Media Contact:                                     
Rudolph Pizzano IV, Director of Analytics                                                                                       
[email protected] (978) 232-8901                                        

SOURCE RoadMap Technologies, Inc.

Also from this source

RoadMap Technologies Expands Privacy Solutions to Support JSON Based De-Identification, FDA Clinical Trials, and Healthcare Claims

RoadMap Technologies Expands Privacy Solutions to Support JSON Based De-Identification, FDA Clinical Trials, and Healthcare Claims

RoadMap Technologies, a leading provider of data science and software solutions for the Life Sciences industry, today announced that RoadMap has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.