RoadMap Technologies Revolutionizes Predictive Analytics with Cloud-Based Deep Learning Software for Time Series Forecasting, Arriving in 2024

RoadMap's new forecasting system allows companies to rapidly deploy over 40+ advanced forecasting models to accurately predict key areas of business.

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoadMap Technologies, a leading provider of data science and software solutions for the Life Sciences industry, today announced their Cloud-based forecasting software platform will be released in the first quarter of 2024. RoadMap's new software platform focuses on usability, performance, and forecast accuracy to enable business decision makers to predict critical lines of business.

The software platform will allow healthcare companies to build predictive models of key performance indicators such as new patient acquisitions, total patients on therapy, compliance, and patient adherence to therapy.

The Deep Learning capabilities within the forecasting platform will give holistic insights with deep learning models trained on over 47,000+ different datasets. "Our forecasting system's transfer learning models have outperformed standard forecasting models by 15% in Root Mean Squared Error (RMSE), Accurate forecasts enable pharmaceutical companies to maintain low inventory levels, while reducing the risk of product expiration and return costs. Moreover, transfer learning models can provide reasonable forecasts even when target data are limited, empowering companies to make informed predictions for newly launched products," stated Juliana Yuchen Han, Technical Consultant for RoadMap Technologies.

The capabilities of this software combine the proven models that RoadMap has used for 30 years with today's cutting-edge forecasting models. It gives users a central forecast repository with the ability to easily export data, graphs, and share forecasts. "This software platform revolutionizes predictive analytics, giving the average Excel user the capabilities of an expert data scientist. RoadMap enables users to apply statistical, machine learning, and deep learning forecasting models to analyze their business, while providing a secure environment for data locally or on the Cloud." stated Dom Pizzano, Director of Technology at RoadMap Technologies.

RoadMap Technologies will be offering a beta version of the software to select users before its official launch – interested companies should apply before December 15, 2023.

About RoadMap Technologies, Inc.

RoadMap Technologies provides data de-identification, visualization, predictive analytics and forecasting solutions. RoadMap has also worked with more than ten of the top 25 Global Life Sciences Companies.

Rudolph Pizzano IV, Director of Analytics

[email protected] (978) 232-8901

