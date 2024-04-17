Roadrunner Earns Platinum LTL Carrier Award from Echo Global Logistics

Award Recognizes Outstanding Service, Commitment and Performance by the Less-than-Truckload Carrier

CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, transportation's greatest comeback story, announced that it earned the 2023 Platinum LTL Carrier Award from Echo Global Logistics. The award, which is given to only a few carriers each year, recognizes outstanding service, commitment, and performance.

"Roadrunner is an LTL carrier of choice, thanks to the hard work they've put in these last few years," said Marty Martin, Vice President of LTL at Echo Global Logistics. "In 2023, Roadrunner was able to maintain impressive on-time performance as well as significant growth in a very challenging marketplace. We review other categories of qualitative service metrics for this award including Quality, Communication, Invoice Accuracy, Claims, Customer Service, Responsiveness, Website Effectiveness, and I.T. Cooperation. Roadrunner made huge improvements in every category."

"We are thrilled to receive this award from Echo Global Logistics," said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO of Roadrunner. "As one of only four carriers awarded this honor, it speaks volumes to the strategic service improvements and enhancements we've made to our network."

Lori Blaney, Senior Vice President of Sales at Roadrunner, added "Echo has been a valued 3PL partner throughout Roadrunner's continued brand revitalization and development of our Smart Network. Echo's strategy effectively aligns their clients with Roadrunner's metro-to-metro expedited long-haul service offering."

"The Echo team is approachable and collaborative across all functions of their organization," commented Phil Atwell, Vice President of 3PL Sales at Roadrunner. "We have open communication and accessibility from the top down including the C-Suite, procurement, and client-facing Echo team members. This is Roadrunner's first Platinum Award from Echo, but not our last."

This recognition follows several strategic enhancements announced by Roadrunner, including the creation of Guaranteed Service in select lanes, which offers shippers on-time delivery by the promised date or a full refund of charges, the opening of a new Atlanta service center, and 1-day service between its Southern California and Chicago locations. Their recent service expansions have resulted in Roadrunner ranking in the Journal of Commerce's (JOC) Top 20 LTL Carriers List with the fourth largest revenue growth of any LTL carrier year-over-year.

Roadrunner is the recipient of several service quality awards from multiple shippers, including the Breakthrough Carrier of the Year Award from GLT Logistics, which recognizes dedication to innovation and improvement, and the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL). Roadrunner was named a Top 100 Trucking Company by Inbound Logistics.

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence and terminals across 40+ metro markets, the company's Smart Network™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.

More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner Smart Network™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. Roadrunner was ranked Most Improved 2022 LTL Carrier by Mastio™ and recognized by Newsweek™ as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2022. (PINK: RRTS)

To learn more about shipping with Roadrunner: https://www.roadrunnerLTL.com

Explore careers in sales, operations, and technology at Roadrunner: https://www.shiproadrunnerfreight.com/careers/work-with-us/

To drive for Roadrunner as Owner Operators and Teams: https://run4roadrunner.com/

SOURCE Roadrunner