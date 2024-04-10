Roadrunner Opens New Atlanta Service Center

The Former YRC Cross-Dock Facility Adds 75 Doors to Serve the Atlanta Market

CHICAGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, transportation's greatest comeback story, announced that it opened a new Less-than-Truckload (LTL) service center in Atlanta, Georgia. The two-building, cross-docking facility has 75 doors, a complete on-site mechanical shop with three full bays and inspection lane, parking for more than 300 trailers, new electric security fencing and gate access, and renovated offices. Roadrunner, the preferred long-haul carrier partner for owner operators and teams, equipped its newest facility with showers and a lounge area for its drivers. The terminal formerly belonged to YRC (Yellow Corporation) and has gone through extensive renovation.

"Our new Atlanta service center is a true cross-docking facility, enabling us to improve the efficiency of our operations throughout our expansive network, and increase both the output and throughput of the Atlanta market," said Tomasz Jamroz, Chief Operating Officer at Roadrunner. "It provides more doors and a larger area for us to enhance our operations, using our Smart Technology. Atlanta plays a key role in our operations and aligns with our goal of providing smart long-haul LTL with the fewest number of rehandlings possible."

"The size and layout of the service center combined with its proximity to major highways allows us to offer our customers even better service," said James Darendinger, Atlanta Service Center Manager. "Our Atlanta service center connects to every other region in the U.S., so it is an important piece in our Smart Network."

This facility is the first to feature Roadrunner's Flagship Driver Lounges, which will be similar to airport lounges, but offer amenities exclusively for Linehaul IC (Independent Contractor) drivers. Roadrunner will be opening them in Commerce, CA and Dallas later this year. Added Jamroz, "Part of the reason we were excited to secure this location was for the addition of our Flagship Driver Lounge concept. This location will benefit not only our customers, but our employees and drivers as well."

The new location follows other enhancements to the metro-to-metro LTL carrier's network which recently launched service into Montreal and Toronto, Canada, as well as Portland, Oregon. Earlier this year, the carrier added 135 lanes to its network, which built upon new market openings in Kansas City, Denver, Richmond, and Las Vegas. It also expanded service in Texas, Colorado, Tennessee, Florida, Alaska, Hawaii, and the Northeastern United States.

The service center is a continuation of strategic enhancements announced by Roadrunner including the creation of Guaranteed Service in select lanes, which offers shippers on-time delivery by the promised date or a full refund of charges, and 1-day service between its Southern California and Chicago locations. Their recent service expansions have bumped the carrier into the Journal of Commerce's (JOC) Top 20 LTL Carriers List with the fourth largest revenue growth of any LTL carrier year-over-year.

Roadrunner is the recipient of several service quality awards from multiple shippers, including the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL) and the Breakthrough Carrier of the Year Award from GLT Logistics, which recognizes dedication to innovation and improvement. Roadrunner was named a Top 100 Trucking Company by Inbound Logistics.

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence and terminals across 40+ metro markets, the company's Smart Network™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.

More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner Smart Network™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. Roadrunner was ranked Most Improved 2022 LTL Carrier by Mastio™ and recognized by Newsweek™ as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2022. (PINK: RRTS)

To learn more about shipping with Roadrunner: https://www.roadrunnerLTL.com

Explore careers in sales, operations, and technology at Roadrunner: https://www.shiproadrunnerfreight.com/careers/work-with-us/

To drive for Roadrunner as Owner Operators and Teams: https://run4roadrunner.com/

SOURCE Roadrunner