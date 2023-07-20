Rob Clark Named President and Chief Technology Officer of Seekr

Visionary AI Technologist Who Led the Development of Seekr's First-to-Market, Fully Automated AI-Driven Rating System for Digital Content, Will Serve Dual Roles – President and CTO

VIENNA, Va., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, a revolutionary artificial intelligence company specializing in transparent content evaluation, announced today that Rob Clark has been appointed to President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Seekr Technologies Inc. Clark, who is the driving force behind the development and deployment of the companies responsible and ethical AI systems, will lead the company's communications, marketing, product development, sales, and revenue operations in his new role.

Rob Clark, President and Chief Technology Officer Seekr
"It's a tremendous honor to lead a talented team of professionals that is united around a shared purpose. We've shown that when AI is applied responsibly, it can have a transformative positive impact as this technology continues to develop and advance," said Rob Clark. "I look forward to building on this success through continued innovation, including the development of groundbreaking large language models (LLMs) that can help solve some of the most vexing social and business challenges at scale, and with incredible speed and accuracy."

Rob has over 20 years of experience in software engineering, product management, operations, and the development of leading-edge artificial intelligence and web-scale technologies. Before joining Seekr, he led several artificial intelligence and search solutions for some of the world's largest telecommunications, publishing, and e-commerce companies.

In his previous role as Seekr's Chief Engineering Officer, Mr. Clark spearheaded development of Seekr's centerpiece technology: an independent search engine powered by proprietary AI that employs natural language processing (NLP) to evaluate news in context for reliability. Additionally, he led the company's efforts to create Seekr's Civility Score, a novel brand suitability metric that provides media advertising agencies and brands with unprecedented clarity and access into the rapidly growing podcast marketplace.

"Rob's unique combination of vision and leadership skills has been instrumental in Seekr's success, enabling the company to be first-to-market with a groundbreaking, fully automated AI-driven rating system for digital content," said Pat Condo, CEO and Founder of Seekr Technologies. "Rob has earned the trust of our team, our investors, and a growing list of strategic partners and customers. The board and I are confident that Rob is the right person to lead Seekr into the future."

About Seekr Technologies Inc.

Seekr is a privately held artificial intelligence company that specializes in transparent content evaluation and objective ratings. Its AI technology is designed to rate all content, both authentic content created by humans, and synthetic, machine-generated content. Seekr empowers user choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. The centerpiece of Seekr's technology is an independent search engine that is powered by proprietary AI and employs natural language processing (NLP) to generate a Seekr Score and Political Lean Indicator. Seekr is committed to building a web that people can trust by giving everyone access to technology that makes it easy to find reliable content in context.

