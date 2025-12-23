Seekr and Stephano Slack partner to build AI agents for financial auditing and advisory services, reducing 401(k) auditing time by 90%

AI Agents developed through this partnership reduce manual extraction work from 50 hours to 2 hours in most environments, delivering faster, accurate audits for enterprises.

RESTON, Va., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephano Slack LLC, a leader in the accounting and financial services sector, and Seekr today announced a strategic collaboration to deploy secure, explainable AI agents across core advisory and audit workflows, beginning with advanced 401(k) plan auditing and financial data extraction. Seekr's trusted generative AI platform, SeekrFlow™, enables Stephano Slack to automate the ingestion, validation, and structuring of complex financial documents—reducing manual extraction and reconciliation work from approximately 50 hours to as little as 2 hours while ensuring the highest degree of accuracy, audit coverage, and governance.

According to the Investment Company Institute, as of Q2 2025, Americans held $9.3 trillion in 401(k) plans within $13.0 trillion in employer-based defined contribution retirement assets. With Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) required audits each year, the 401(k) audit market is critical to protecting U.S. household financial assets. Seekr's AI agents not only accelerate the extraction and automated population of Excel-based workpapers and reports but also enable auditors to sample beyond minimum regulatory thresholds, ensuring the highest degree of accuracy and confidence in the auditing process.

"Protecting, growing, and optimizing financial assets is fundamental to financial advisory services, and it demands technology that is both comprehensive and highly accurate," said Rob Clark, Seekr President. "Together with Stephano Slack, we are transforming how advisory firms scale AI to improve client outcomes, starting with AI agents that deliver faster, accurate annual audits for firms of any size or complexity."

"As a world-class professional services firm, Stephano Slack is focused on delivering the highest standards of quality, judgment, and trust for our clients. AI represents a powerful opportunity to enhance how we serve them, when applied responsibly and in alignment with professional and regulatory requirements," said Mike Stephano, Managing Partner, Stephano Slack. "Seekr is a strong partner in this effort, bringing secure, explainable AI capabilities that support our teams in delivering accurate, compliant, and scalable assurance and advisory services."

This initiative positions both firms at the forefront of AI-powered advisory and financial services, demonstrating immediate ROI for customers while laying the foundation for a complete suite of AI agents capable of scaling forensic analysis, compliance, and financial assurance across the middle market.

About Seekr

Seekr is a leader in explainable, trustworthy artificial intelligence built for mission–critical decisions in enterprises, government, and regulated industries. The company provides secure, auditable AI solutions for sectors where transparency, accuracy, and compliance are paramount. SeekrFlow, the proprietary end–to–end AI platform, enables organizations to build, govern and deploy domain–specific large language models and AI agents on their own data across cloud, on–premises, and edge environments.

About Stephano Slack

As the premier regional accounting firm, Stephano Slack offers a full range of outsourced accounting, audit, tax, and transaction advisory services to clients. Specializing in privately owned, middle-market companies, the firm offers timely, reliable financial information, along with creative business and tax strategies that help clients achieve their financial goals. Stephano Slack is dedicated to fostering strong client relationships through industry events, webinars, seminars, and newsletters.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Seekr Technologies