Rob Thomas "Chip Tooth Tour" Live CDs On Pre-Sale Now

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) announced today that pre-orders are now being accepted for multi platinum Grammy award winning superstar, Rob Thomas' Chip Tooth Tour Live, the "Instant" DiscLive CDs and set.fm digital downloads that will be made available to fans immediately after each show on the tour.

Fans may pre-order the limited-edition, numbered CD sets by visiting http://bit.ly/RobThomasLiveCD, and selecting the show(s) they would like to purchase. They may opt to pick up the CDs at the show(s) they attend, or they may choose to have the CDs shipped home to them. Fans may purchase regardless of whether they are attending a show or not. And, a digital-only option is also available at http://bit.ly/RobThomasLive. With the addition of several new tour dates in September, the tour now has over 60 North American dates, and VNUE will be there to capture every note.

These CDs, packaged in high-quality DigiPaks, are mixed and mastered on the fly, and only 500 will be offered for each show. Although there will be a certain number reserved for sale at shows, fans are encouraged to pre-order to ensure that they are able to reserve their copy before they sell out.

The tour kicks off in Red Bank, New Jersey on May 28th at the Count Basie Center for the Arts, in support of Thomas' new Emblem/Atlantic Records album Chip Tooth Smile which was released April 26th.

For more information about Rob Thomas and the Chip Tooth Tour, please visit www.robthomasmusic.com.

About Rob Thomas (www.robthomasmusic.com)

Rob Thomas is one of the most distinctive artists of this or any other era – a gifted vocalist, spellbinding performer, and acclaimed songwriter known worldwide as lead singer and primary composer with Matchbox Twenty as well as for his multi-platinum certified solo work and chart-topping collaborations with other artists. Among his countless hits are solo classics like "Lonely No More," "This Is How A Heart Breaks," and "Streetcorner Symphony," Matchbox Twenty favorites including "Push," "3AM," "If You're Gone," and "Bent," and of course "Smooth," his 3x RIAA platinum certified worldwide hit collaboration with Santana which celebrates it's 20th anniversary this year. "Smooth" was declared the all-time #1 song on Billboard 's "Adult Pop Songs" radio airplay chart, the #1 song of the rock era based on chart performance on Billboard's Hot 100, and recently declared to still hold the spot as the second most successful song of all time by Billboard .

Thomas has won numerous BMI and ASCAP Awards, and twice earned the "Songwriter of the Year" crown from both Billboard and BMI. Overall, Thomas has contributed to sales of more than 80 million records.

A charismatic, engaging, and indefatigable live performer, Thomas has spent much of the past two decades on the road, fronting massive world treks with Matchbox Twenty and on his own as well as a series of intimate acoustic tours. Thomas is also a dedicated philanthropist, establishing Sidewalk Angels Foundation with his wife Marisol Thomas in 2003. The organization is dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues, across the country, that help to fight for the rights and fair treatment of those with no voice. For additional information on Sidewalk Angels Foundation, please visit www.sidewalkangelsfoundation.org .

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE), led by music technology entrepreneur Zach Bair, is dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, by bringing together technology such as its set.fm (www.set.fm) platform, exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and music recognition technology (MRT) Soundstr (www.soundstr.com), which helps businesses pay fairer music license fees based on actual music usage. For more information about VNUE, please visit www.vnue.com. For information about VNUE's stock, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VNUE/overview.

