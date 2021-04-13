Robbie Cabral, Founder & CEO of BenjiLock, is Selected to Be a Judge at the 2021 Edison Awards in Florida

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbie Cabral, CEO, and Founder of BenjiLock, the Shark Tank featured personal security device, is thrilled to announce his appointment to the panel of judges at the upcoming 2021 Edison Awards starting on April 21 in Fort Myers, Florida. Named in honor of Thomas Edison, the annual affair focuses on celebrating the year's top innovators, inventors, and entrepreneurs, as well as their contributions to society.

Robbie Cabral, Founder & CEO of BenjiLock

Applauded as "the essence of the American Dream" by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, Robbie Cabral is no stranger to the Edison Awards, taking home the award for the category of 'Consumer Sensors and Biometrics' in 2018. His invention, BenjiLock, is widely renowned as one of the most impactful modern-day innovations for personal security, using groundbreaking fingerprint technology. Robbie's innovations took the prestigious 2021 TWICE Picks CES Award for its brand new BenjiLock Fingerprint Bike Lock, Gear Brain's Best Tech of CES 2021 for its Fingerprint Sport Lock, and Digital Trends chose BenjiLock as one of the Editor's Pick Best Smart Locks and Top Tech CES 2021 awards for its Fingerprint Door Lock.

The elite affair invites nominees from near and far to share their innovations, contributions, and impactful ideas with individuals who are like-minded—dedicated to global growth and out-of-the-box thinking. Returning to the 2021 Edison Awards as a judge, Robbie Cabral seeks to act as a mentor or coach to new inventors and innovators, with the common goal of making our world a better place for future generations.

"To be recognized with an Edison Award is one of the highest accolades an inventor, startup, or corporate company can receive! To share my expertise as a judge and help shape the future of this year's nominees was a dream come true. Congratulations to all the finalists! Well deserved." -Robbie Cabral, Founder & CEO of BenjiLock

To learn more about Robbie Cabral and the 2021 Edison Awards, please visit: https://edisonawards.com/2021edisonawards.php

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. Featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, Robbie Cabral landed Kevin O'Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company, catapulting BenjiLock's potential and success by securing a licensing partnership with Hampton Products International, the leader in security and hardware innovations, and makers of BRINKS locks. Through this strategic partnership, BenjiLock was able to utilize the 30+ years of experience of Hampton Products International to further their production and manufacturing, escalating the brand to unprecedented levels. Today, BenjiLock's fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products; including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation of padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand new line of smart home door locks.

For more information, visit BenjiLock.com and follow BenjiLock on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Linkedin.

