Robbins Sports Surfaces Installs All-Star™ Plus Portable Court at Toyota Arena Tokyo

Toyota Arena Tokyo was completed in June 2025 and opened in October. The facility is designed as a state-of-the-art multipurpose venue capable of hosting professional basketball, volleyball, concerts and other large-scale events. To support those demands while delivering elite basketball performance, the arena selected Robbin's All-Star™ Plus portable court system.

The All-Star™ Plus is Robbins' premier portable basketball flooring solution, trusted by top professional and collegiate programs worldwide. The system features a precision panel design that allows installation from the center outward, reducing setup time and supporting venues with complex, multi-event schedules.

"Toyota Arena Tokyo represents the future of modern, multi-use venues, and the All-Star™ Plus system was designed specifically for environments such as this," said John Ficks, Robbins Global Sales and Marketing Manager. "We're proud to support Alvark Tokyo and the B League with a portable court that delivers professional-level performance while offering the flexibility the arena requires."

The All-Star Plus system is also trusted by two other B League teams—the Saga Ballooners and the Kobe Storks, reinforcing the company's reputation as a trusted global leader in sports flooring.

Installation and operation of the All-Star™ Plus is supported by Nishio Rent-All, a Robbins distributor and silver partner of Alvark Tokyo.

For more information on the All-Star™ Plus and other products, visit www.robbinsfloor.com.

About Robbins Sports Surfaces

Established as a flooring installation company in 1894, Robbins manufactures high-performance maple and synthetic flooring systems for sports and performing arts venues that can be found in 70 countries. Robbins' flooring systems are used by National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) professional teams; National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) programs; and thousands of school, college, university, and recreational facilities across the United States, Canada and the world. Robbins has been celebrated as a true game-changer in the sports industry. They lead the way with remarkable new, first-to-market flooring innovations that are changing the way the game is played. www.robbinsfloor.com

Media Contact:

Dan O'Keeffe

O'Keeffe PR

513.235.8638

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Sports Surfaces