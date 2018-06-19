Robern Designer - Design Innovation At Your Fingertips

The tool—which is first of its kind for bathroom design—empowers architects, designers, showrooms and homeowners to mix and match Robern vanities, mirrors, medicine cabinets and lighting in a virtual space that resembles their project and then visualize how all of the different design elements come together to create a beautiful finished room with more than 12.9 billion-bathroom configurations.

"People love that Robern's modular products give them so much design flexibility, but there's no way for them to see all of the different options without visiting several different showrooms," said Devon George, Director of Marketing, Robern. "People want a way to see all of the Robern product options out there and then easily visualize how all of their selections will look together in a finished space. With Robern Designer, we are taking the legwork and guesswork out of bathroom design by allowing people to play around with different Robern products in a cool and interactive 3D virtual showroom that resembles their space. All of our products are right there in the tool, and users can mix and match and rearrange them as many times as they want. Once they like what they see, they can download and share the image with their showrooms and design team. Robern Designer will even automatically pull together a bill of materials that specifies exactly which products and options they need."

To help bring Robern Designer to life, Robern has partnered with Marxent, the leader in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology for home builders, retailers, and manufacturers. Marxent's award-winning VisualCommerce™ 3D Cloud platform allows customers to configure and visualize Robern products with photo-quality realism.

Robern Designer is so easy to use that any homeowner, designer, architect or showroom can build out their space and try different products and configurations. It approaches the design process from a variety of angles:

INSPIRATION: With our guided approach, Robern Designer allows you to select the best products for your space and gives confidence that whichever pieces you select will be the perfect fit.

PRODUCT SELECTION: With simple menus and intuitive filters, Robern Designer will recommend the pieces that fit your space and your needs.

DESIGN: The simple, drag-and-drop tool lets you design your room in real-time, mixing and matching products, and seeing the results in 3D. You can even change the time of day to view the night light features.

ORDERING: When you're finished, use the tool to create a bill of materials and get connected to a showroom near you or request a quote.

"Robern Designer is a great way to visualize Robern products and how they play from each other," said Michele Alfano, founder and creative director of Michele Alfano Design. "Robern seems to have thought of everything with this tool, from features that allow you to see quotes and find the nearest showroom to the ability to save the image to your computer. It's a wonderful tool."

To access the Robern Designer program and take advantage of this innovative tool, including free training sessions, please go to robern.com/designer.

About Marxent

Marxent is the leader in markerless Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and 3D solutions for major retailers and manufacturers in home furnishings, building products, home building (design/build) and industrial equipment. Marxent's VisualCommerce™ 3D Cloud is a content management and hosting platform for 3D products that scales to the enterprise and powers upstream solutions for product visualization and configuration at all points in the customer path to purchase, including Mobile with Markerless AR, VR Showroom and Web VR applications. With VisualCommerce™ retail solutions, buyers can visually configure, price and quote projects with multiple components and customizations. In addition to top retailers, companies tapping into the power of VisualCommerce™ include American Woodmark, USG, AZEK Building Products (AZEK, TimberTech) and Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL). For more information, visit www.marxent.com.

About ROBERN

Robern believes that people's everyday routines should never feel ordinary. That's why its mission is to craft mirrors, vanities, medicine cabinets and lighting options that are beyond the expected—blending thoughtful design, innovative technology, impeccable craftsmanship and quality materials into products that will transform people's styling spaces and reflect their individual style.

Founded in 1968 in Bristol, Pennsylvania, Robern grew out of Rosa and Bernie Meyers' belief that individual style should be celebrated and fostered. Today, their pioneering approach to designing highly personalized styling spaces remains at the heart of what Robern does. Their commitment to craftsmanship and fine materials is evident in every piece Robern makes out of its Bristol headquarters. In 1995, Robern joined the Kohler Co. family of businesses, building upon the brand's comprehensive and thoughtful approach to exceptional styling spaces. From its humble beginnings to a technological force within home design, Robern remains the answer for designers, architects and consumers seeking out the finest in modern, sophisticated cabinetry, vanities, mirrors and lighting. For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit www.robern.com.

About KOHLER ®

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wis., Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, engines and power generation systems, cabinetry, tile and home interiors, and international host to award-winning hospitality and world-class golf destinations.

