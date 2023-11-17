Robert D. Botticelli, Director of Business Development for Century Fasteners Corp., Honored by ADDAPT

Century Fasteners Corp.

17 Nov, 2023

Robert D. Botticelli, Honored by the ADDAPT Organization, Founders and Futures Night.

ELMHURST, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert D. Botticelli, Director of Business Development at Century Fasteners Corp., is being honored by the ADDAPT Defense and Aerospace Organization with the "Founders Award" at the Founders and Futures Night, Wednesday, November 29th, 2023. Robert is currently an ADDAPT board member and is being honored for his leadership and work on behalf of Long Island's Defense and Aerospace Industries and for his work as Chairman of ADDAPT.

About the Event
The ADDAPT, Founders and Futures Night takes place at the historic Cradle of Aviation Museum, Garden City, NY on Wednesday, November 29th from 6:00PM -9:00PM. For more information see the ADDAPT website.

About Robert D. Botticelli

Robert D. Botticelli is the Century Fasteners Corp. Director of Business Development. Robert has over 30 years of executive leadership, business and sales development, and supply chain management experience in the aerospace, defense, industrial, and commercial industries. Additional experience includes overseeing sales management, purchasing and process management strategies, contract negotiations and supplier relationship development. As the Director of Business Development, Robert is responsible for developing sales strategies, managing the regional sales force and sales growth throughout the organization.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications, and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

Visit us online to learn about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp. www.CenturyFasteners.com.

