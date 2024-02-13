Robert Half Announces Quarterly Dividend

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced that its board of directors has approved an increase to its quarterly cash dividend, from $0.48 to $0.53 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 15, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of Feb. 23, 2024.

About Robert Half

