Robert Half Announces Quarterly Dividend

May 01, 2024, 17:15 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE symbol: RHI) announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share. The cash dividend will be paid June 14, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of May 24, 2024.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In 2024, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named a Fortune® World's Most Admired Company™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For®, as well as a Forbes' Best Employer for Diversity.

