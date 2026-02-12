Robert Half Announces Quarterly Dividend

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on the company's common stock. The cash dividend is payable on March 13, 2026, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2026.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half has been recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and, with Protiviti, has been named as a Fortune® Most Admired Company™ and one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf.com.

