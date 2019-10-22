Robert Half Charlotte Offices Named To 2019 Top Workplace List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half announced today that it has been named a 2019 Top Workplace by the Charlotte Observer. The awards program is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey and measures aspects of workplace culture, including engagement, leadership and connection.

"Being named a top workplace in Charlotte demonstrates our collaboration and dynamic work environment," said Randy Wolf, regional vice president of Robert Half in Charlotte. "We've given a lot of consideration to making our corporate culture one of a kind, and this recognition underscores our efforts."

"We are extremely proud to receive this honor because it speaks volumes about our local staff," said Lucy Marino, regional vice president of Robert Half in Charlotte. "The work our team puts in every day does not go unnoticed. Our employees make coming to the office enjoyable and rewarding."

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half

Related Links

http://www.roberthalf.com

