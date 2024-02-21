Robert Half Executives Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2024 North America Staffing 100

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two executives from global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) have been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' 2024 North America Staffing 100 list: president and chief executive officer M. Keith Waddell, and president and CEO of talent solutions Paul F. Gentzkow. Each was selected for their outstanding leadership and contributions to the staffing industry.

Since starting with the company as chief financial officer, Waddell has been instrumental in the growth of the business from a $7 million staffing franchisor to a Fortune 500 industry leader. He played a pivotal role in the 2002 launch of Protiviti, the enterprise's global business consulting subsidiary. Since being named president and chief executive officer in 2019, Waddell has prioritized investments in the company's global brand and AI-based technologies to deliver unique and effective solutions to employers and job seekers alike. Under his leadership, the organization has earned several prestigious accolades for its people-first culture, achievements in innovation and contributions as a responsible corporate citizen.

At the helm of Robert Half talent solutions, Gentzkow has helped grow this part of the business to more than 300 locations worldwide. He has also overseen the successful addition of several new service lines to offer a full continuum of solutions to clients. Gentzkow's passion for offering world-class service and helping people find meaningful work, combined with a deep understanding of the industry, has helped establish the company as the industry leader. Under his leadership, revenue for the company's talent solutions divisions has grown from $220 million in 1992 to more than $4 billion in 2023.  

About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

