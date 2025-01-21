Robert Half Executives Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2025 North America Staffing 100

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two executives from global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) have been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' 2025 North America Staffing 100 list: president and CEO of Talent Solutions Paul F. Gentzkow and operational president Dawn Fay. Each was selected for their outstanding leadership and contributions to the staffing industry.

Gentzkow has spearheaded talent solutions at Robert Half for nearly four decades. Under his leadership, operations have expanded to more than 300 locations worldwide, spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. An innovative leader, Gentzkow has overseen the addition of several new service lines as well as technology integration to meet clients' changing staffing needs and improve efficiency.

Since joining Robert Half in 1996, Fay has held several high-profile leadership positions and has achieved companywide recognition for outstanding leadership and performance. In her current role, she oversees Robert Half's permanent and contract finance and accounting, administrative, and legal practice groups in 70 offices throughout the Central United States and New York Tri-State region. As a leading industry expert, she is frequently featured in national media outlets representing Robert Half on a variety of workplace topics.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For, and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com .

