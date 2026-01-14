Robert Half Executives Recognized Among Staffing Industry Analysts' 2026 North America Staffing 100

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two executives from global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) have been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' 2026 North America Staffing 100 list: Paul F. Gentzkow, president and CEO of Talent Solutions and George Denlinger, president of U.S. Technology Talent Solutions. Each was selected for their outstanding leadership and contributions to the staffing industry.

Paul F. Gentzkow has played a pivotal role in Robert Half's global growth for four decades. Since joining the company in 1986, he has helped expand operations to more than 300 locations worldwide across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, driving growth from $220 million in revenue in 1992 to $3.85 billion in 2024.

Since joining Robert Half in 1998, George Denlinger has held senior leadership roles across branch, regional and district operations, earning companywide recognition for leadership and performance. In his current role, he oversees the company's U.S. technology and marketing and creative practice groups, along with National Technology Accounts, Managed Technology and Digital Solutions. His commitment to leadership extends to the community, including serving as executive sponsor for Robert Half's partnership with the Association of Latino Professionals for America.

