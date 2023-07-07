ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. CHANGES LEGAL NAME TO ROBERT HALF INC.

News provided by

Robert Half

07 Jul, 2023, 16:50 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) announced today that the Company is changing its name to Robert Half Inc. effective July 17, 2023, subject to satisfying applicable legal requirements. This more closely aligns the Company's legal name with its brand name in the marketplace.

The Company's shares of common stock will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the NYSE ticker symbol "RHI." No action is needed from current Robert Half stockholders. The Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures (CUSIP) number for Robert Half will not change.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies and Most Innovative Companies lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Robert Half has talent solutions and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

SOURCE Robert Half

