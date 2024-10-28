Robert Half Mobile App Wins Multiple Golds in the 2024 W3 Awards

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), has been honored with five prestigious w3 Awards for its top-ranked mobile app. The job search app received gold awards for excellence in user experience and user interface and was also named among the best for visual design, recruitment sites and best practices for mobile app sites.

The w3 Awards is the leading global digital competition that recognizes the teams behind leading web sites, videos, marketing, mobile apps, social channels and podcasts. Winners were selected from thousands of entries from across the globe. This is the third consecutive year the Robert Half Mobile App has been honored by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), which sanctions the judging of the w3 awards.

"The Robert Half Mobile App is more than just a tool; it's a game-changer for today's job seekers," said James Johnson, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Robert Half. "We understand the complexities of the current hiring environment. Through our mobile app, users receive a unique and customizable digital experience that supports them through every step of the hiring journey. I'm proud of our teams and the collaboration that led to the development of a responsive, user-friendly resource for job seekers."

Since 2019, the Robert Half Mobile App has been North America's top-ranked app for job seekers to find and apply for jobs and customize their professional profile. It offers the unique ability for candidates to receive interview requests and instantly schedule them, reducing the length of the interview process. Candidates can quickly create an account by uploading their resume, enabling them to easily apply for jobs with a single tap. They can also track their application status, manage interview requests and job offers, and send feedback directly to Robert Half through the mobile app.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com .

SOURCE Robert Half