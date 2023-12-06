Robert Half Named a 2023 Best Workplaces for Parents™ by Great Place to Work®

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has again been selected by Great Place to Work® as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents. This award recognizes the U.S. employers that provide the most inclusive, fair and supportive workplaces for working parents. Protiviti, Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, is also included on this prestigious list.

70 organizations were selected based on a survey of more than 612,000 parents who work for Great Place to Work-Certified companies and were asked to evaluate the quality and consistency of their experiences in their workplace. Company data and programs such as parental leave, adoption assistance, flexible schedules, childcare and dependent health care benefits were also considered.

"We are committed to providing a positive employee experience for the parents and caregivers in our workforce," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "Our comprehensive benefits and well-being programs help to meet the needs of our employees at every stage of life, from paid parental leave to virtual healthcare and flexible work; allowing our people — and their families — to live their best lives at home and at work."

Robert Half offers expansive family planning benefits, including adoption assistance and coverage for fertility treatments. Its Support for Families initiative provides backup care for children or elders; discounts on virtual and in-home tutoring, test prep and enrichment classes; free online mindfulness and yoga classes for the entire family; and access to a college admissions coach. Robert Half's people-first approach also allows employees flexibility around remote work based on individual and stakeholder needs.

In 2023, Robert Half was also named one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women and one of the TIME World's Best Companies. 

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

