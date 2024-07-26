Robert Half Named a Best Employer for Women 2024 by Forbes

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary, Protiviti, has again been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women.

Companies were selected based on feedback from an independent survey of more than 150,000 women working for U.S. employers. Respondents rated organizations on several attributes, including workplace conditions, career development, company culture and issues that support gender equality, such as parental leave, family support, flexibility and pay equity. Diversity among top executives and board members was also considered.

"We are proud of the many diverse perspectives and voices within our global organization, of which more than half are women," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This recognition highlights our commitment to inclusivity and empowering women through opportunities, meaningful connections and competitive offerings so that they can thrive personally and professionally."

Robert Half is committed to providing inclusive benefits and resources for women to achieve career success. Gender-focused Employee Network Groups (ENGs) include Robert Half's Global Women's Employee Network (GWEN), as well as Protiviti's Initiative for Growth and Retention of Women in the Workplace (iGROWW) and Gender Equality in Technology and IT (GET IT). These groups create opportunities for connection and professional development for women within Robert Half and Protiviti worldwide. Learn more about the company's commitment to empowering woman globally in its 2023 Leading With Integrity Report.

About Robert Half

