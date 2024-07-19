Robert Half Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion 2024

Global talent solutions and business consulting firm earns top score on Disability Equality Index.

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has achieved a top score of 100 on the 2024 Disability Equality Index®, earning the distinction of being a 2024 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, Protiviti, is also among the honorees with a top score.

A joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the Disability Equality Index is widely acknowledged as the most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking tool for Fortune 1000 companies to build a roadmap of measurable and tangible actions toward disability inclusion and equality. It measures a range of criteria, including culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; community engagement; supplier diversity; and employment practices such as benefits, recruitment, education, retention, advancement, and accommodations.

As a global organization, Robert Half embraces diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences and promotes inclusion through a variety of programs, policies and initiatives. The company has been recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for Diversity and is one of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies. Its 2023 Leading With Integrity Report provides an in-depth look at the company's socially responsible business practices and plans for the future.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf.com.

About The Disability Equality Index

The Disability Equality Index is an objective, reflective, forward-thinking, and confidential disability rating tool designed to assist business in advancing inclusion practices. It is a comprehensive benchmark that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions across five scored categories: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, and Supplier Diversity. Participating companies receive a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those scoring 80 or higher earning the distinction of "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the benchmark year. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

SOURCE Robert Half