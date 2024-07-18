Robert Half Named a Best Workplace for Millennials 2024

Global talent solutions and business consulting firm recognized for being a millennial-friendly workplace.

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has again been selected by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials. Protiviti, Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, has also been recognized.

To determine the companies for this prestigious list, Great Place To Work® analyzed survey responses from nearly 510,000 millennial professionals employed at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies. Respondents answered more than 60 questions designed to reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. The survey also assessed each organization's ability to offer a positive outcome for millennials though trust in management, connection with colleagues and loyalty to the company.

"This recognition highlights our dedication to offering the competitive benefits, inclusive culture, flexible work options and career growth opportunities that are important to millennials," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This group is an important part of our multigenerational workforce, bringing diverse experiences, skills and perspectives that are essential to fostering a positive workplace culture and delivering exceptional service to our customers."

In a recent report, Examining the Multigenerational Workforce, Robert Half outlines key trends that define the primary age groups at work and tips for recruiting, motivating and retaining today's professionals. The information can help employers better understand generational sentiments and develop programs and policies that support employees of every age and stage of their careers.

