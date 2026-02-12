Robert Half Names Senior Leader to Drive Business Operations Modernization

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has appointed Ryan Skubis to senior district president, business operations modernization. In this newly created role, Skubis will lead efforts to strengthen the company's operational infrastructure, advance technology adoption and accelerate strategic initiatives supporting teams and customers worldwide.

Skubis joined Robert Half in 1999 and has held numerous leadership roles during his tenure. Most recently, he served as senior district president for talent solutions, overseeing operations across the Southeastern U.S. He has played a key role in several major modernization initiatives, including the expansion of Robert Half's proprietary AI and business development tools.

"Modernizing our operations is essential to delivering exceptional experiences for our clients, candidates and employees," said Paul F. Gentzkow, president and CEO of talent solutions at Robert Half. "Ryan brings deep institutional knowledge, a strong track record of leading transformation and the ability to turn strategy into action. His leadership will be critical as we continue investing in the future of our business."

