Robert Half Names Senior Leader to Drive Business Operations Modernization

Robert Half

Feb 12, 2026, 11:15 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has appointed Ryan Skubis to senior district president, business operations modernization. In this newly created role, Skubis will lead efforts to strengthen the company's operational infrastructure, advance technology adoption and accelerate strategic initiatives supporting teams and customers worldwide.

Skubis joined Robert Half in 1999 and has held numerous leadership roles during his tenure. Most recently, he served as senior district president for talent solutions, overseeing operations across the Southeastern U.S. He has played a key role in several major modernization initiatives, including the expansion of Robert Half's proprietary AI and business development tools.

"Modernizing our operations is essential to delivering exceptional experiences for our clients, candidates and employees," said Paul F. Gentzkow, president and CEO of talent solutions at Robert Half. "Ryan brings deep institutional knowledge, a strong track record of leading transformation and the ability to turn strategy into action. His leadership will be critical as we continue investing in the future of our business."

About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

