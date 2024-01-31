Robert Half Named a Fortune® World's Most Admired Company™ for 27th Consecutive Year

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary, Protiviti®, has been named by Fortune magazine as one of the 2024 World's Most Admired Companies. Robert Half is among an elite group of companies — and the only in its industry — to be honored as a Fortune Most Admired Company for 27 consecutive years.

The annual ranking is based on a survey of approximately 15,000 senior executives, directors and analysts who rated organizations in their own industry on nine criteria — from ability to attract and retain talent to social responsibility — to determine the best-regarded companies. Those considered include the 1,000 largest U.S. companies, ranked by revenue, and non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database with revenues of $10 billion or more.

"It's an honor to again receive this prestigious recognition as it highlights our commitment to success and long-standing position as an industry leader," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "To achieve this distinction year after year is a testament to our employees across the globe who continue to deliver a world-class experience to our clients, candidates and communities."

Some of Robert Half's recent achievements exemplify why it is repeatedly named a most admired company:

  • Innovating to deliver exceptional service: Ongoing investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning strengthen Robert Half's ability to match top talent with hard-to-fill positions. Leveraging a unique database of over 30 million candidates, proprietary AI tools play an increasing role in the hundreds of thousands of placements the company makes annually. Using AI, Robert Half's specialized recruiters elevate their expertise to transform the way they discover, assess and select candidates for clients.
  • Putting people first: Robert Half prioritizes its employees' well-being, career, connections and impact — which are woven into every aspect of the employee experience. Recent enhancements to its benefits programs; online learning platform; onboarding processes; matching gifts programs; and opportunities for in-person learning, mentoring, and leadership development have resulted in elevated employee engagement across the enterprise.
  • Commitment to enterprise values: Robert Half's enterprise values — integrity, inclusion, innovation and commitment to success — serve as the cornerstone for everything the company does to support its employees, clients and candidates. Some of its most impactful initiatives center on workplace culture, global community impact and fostering a positive, inclusive environment for all.

About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the TIME World's Best Companies, one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com

