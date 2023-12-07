Robert Half Named One of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies 2024

News provided by

Robert Half

07 Dec, 2023, 12:30 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary, Protiviti®, has been named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies.

This ranking is based on a holistic view of corporate social responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: environment, social and governance. The largest U.S.-based public companies were evaluated based on their reporting transparency, as well as an independent survey of 13,000 individuals who rated the corporate social responsibility efforts of companies familiar to them.

"Our commitment to being a good corporate citizen starts with integrity — one of the cornerstones of our company values," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This recognition underscores our commitment to ESG and our people-first philosophy, which means doing the right thing by our employees, our customers and the communities where we live and work."

Robert Half's 2022 Leading With Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report outlines some of the company's most impactful initiatives around workplace culture; sustainability; community support; and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Today's professionals place high value on how their companies approach social impact and sustainability efforts," said Susan Haseley, chief ESG and DEI officer of Robert Half. "We are proud of our many programs and initiatives that not only drive positive societal change but also cultivate a diverse and inclusive environment where all of our people — our greatest resource — can connect, thrive and grow."

Robert Half has also been named to TIME Magazine's World's Best Companies, Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women and Barron's Most Sustainable Companies.  

About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half

Also from this source

More Than Half of U.S. Companies Plan to Increase Hiring in the First Half of 2024

More Than Half of U.S. Companies Plan to Increase Hiring in the First Half of 2024

The job market will remain resilient heading into 2024, research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. According to...
Robert Half Named a 2023 Best Workplaces for Parents™ by Great Place to Work®

Robert Half Named a 2023 Best Workplaces for Parents™ by Great Place to Work®

Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has again been selected by Great Place to Work® as one of the Best...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.