Robert Half Named One of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies 2025

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary, Protiviti®, has been named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2025.

The recognition is based on a holistic view of corporate social responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: environment, social and governance. The largest U.S.-based public companies were evaluated on their reporting transparency, as well as an independent survey of 26,000 individuals who rated the corporate social responsibility efforts of companies familiar to them.

"Our commitment to being a good corporate citizen starts with integrity — one of our four enterprise values," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This recognition highlights our dedication to being a socially responsible, people-first company, which means doing the right thing by our employees, our customers and the communities where we live and work."

"We are committed to advancing an inclusive and socially responsible future across our global enterprise," said Susan Haseley, chief ESG and Inclusion officer of Robert Half. "We are proud of our many impactful initiatives around workplace culture, sustainability, community support, inclusion, and technology and innovation."

Robert Half has also been named one of Forbes' World's Best Employers, Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women and PEOPLE's Companies That Care. More information on the organization's many programs and initiatives can be found in Robert Half's 2023 Leading With Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half