Robert Half Named To 2019 Greensboro Best Places to Work List

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half announced today it has been named to the 2019 Greensboro Best Places to Work list. The awards program, presented by the Triad Business Journal, is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey and measures aspects of workplace culture, including engagement, leadership and connection.

"It's an honor to be named one of the Best Places to Work by the Triad Business Journal," said Mike Lane, regional manager of Robert Half in Greensboro. "Our employees truly make coming to work enjoyable and fun. Helping professionals build rewarding careers and companies find the talent they need to be successful gives our teams a great deal of job satisfaction. Our emphasis on working happy creates a dynamic and fulfilling environment for all of our employees."



