Robert Half Named To 2019 Orlando Best Places To Work List

ORLANDO, Fla., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half announced today it has been named to the 2019 Orlando Best Places to Work list, placing among the top large companies for the fourth consecutive year. The awards program, presented by the Orlando Business Journal, is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey and measures aspects of workplace culture, including engagement, leadership and connection.

"We're thrilled to again be honored as a Best Places to Work winner," said Lori Franken, regional manager of Robert Half based in Orlando. "The recognition is a testament to our corporate environment and dynamic culture — elements that make our Orlando and Heathrow offices a great place to build a career."

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

