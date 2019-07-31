Robert Half Named To 2019 Philadelphia Best Places To Work List

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing firm Robert Half announced today it has been named to the 2019 Philadelphia Best Places to Work list, placing among the top large companies for the fifth consecutive year. The award program, presented by the Philadelphia Business Journal, is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey and measures aspects of workplace culture, including engagement, leadership and connection.

"This recognition is a testament to the tremendous work we do in the office and in the community, as well as the continuous effort we make to improve as a company year after year," said Christine Endres, regional vice president for Robert Half in Philadelphia.

"It is such an honor to be recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal," said Brittany Nisenzon, metro market manager for Robert Half in Philadelphia. "Our staff, leadership and business acumen create a powerful trifecta, making our work environment happy, healthy and productive for everyone."

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com.

