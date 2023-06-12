Robert Half Named to Fortune's Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

News provided by

Robert Half

12 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been selected by Fortune as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. Protiviti, Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, was also recognized.

To determine the ranking, Great Place To Work® analyzed survey responses from nearly 100,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Each company was rated based on their employees' perspectives related to trust in management, connection with colleagues, loyalty to the company and a positive workplace experience.

"Our success is because of our people, and this recognition — which is a direct result of employee feedback — reflects our continued commitment to putting them first," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "We are focused on fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment where all employees can thrive professionally and personally."

Robert Half also ranked as the No. 1 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area (500+ employees) by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal for the second consecutive year. The company offers innovative programs and benefits designed to enhance employee morale, engagement and productivity. These initiatives are highlighted in Robert Half's 2022 Leading With Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies and Most Innovative Companies lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half

Also from this source

Nearly 4 in 10 Professionals Report Rising Burnout

PROTIVITI'S JOSEPH TARANTINO NAMED A ROBERT HALF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.