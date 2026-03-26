Robert Half: NEARLY TWO-THIRDS OF MANAGERS SAY AI-GENERATED RESUMES ARE MAKING HIRING HARDER

HOW CAN COMPANIES VERIFY SKILLS AND EXPERIENCES IN THE AI ERA?

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While AI tools can help job seekers polish their resume and customize applications, it's making it more difficult for hiring managers to verify candidate skills and experiences. New research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half reveals that nearly two-thirds (65%) of hiring managers surveyed said that AI-generated resumes are making it harder to hire and is slowing the hiring process.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/robert-half/9379351-en-robert-half-ai-generated-resumes-hiring

BY THE NUMBERS:

65% of hiring managers report that AI-generated resumes are creating hiring challenges.

84% of HR leaders say their recruiting team's workload has increased.



67% of HR leaders report increased time-to-hire.

89% of hiring managers say staffing firms have been effective in addressing AI-related hiring challenges.

In this interview, Bill Driscoll from Robert Half discusses how candidate misuse of GenAI is making hiring more challenging for organizations. He also shares tips for job seekers to effectively use AI in their search while remaining authentic and showcasing stand-out soft skills.

For more information please visit, AI in Recruiting: Why Hiring is Harder in 2026

MORE ABOUT BILL DRISCOLL:

Bill Driscoll is Senior District President of the Technology and Marketing and Creative practice groups at Robert Half, overseeing offices throughout the Eastern United States for the past two years. He has over three decades of experience in the staffing industry, having built his career at Robert Half. Driscoll joined the company in 1992 in the Boston office, where he led the company in sales as a Chairman's Club salesperson and later held a variety of leadership roles across multiple East Coast markets. In 2018, he took responsibility for Robert Half Technology and The Creative Group divisions across the Northeast, including offices in New England, New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia. Driscoll has been quoted in publications including the Wall Street Journal and Boston Globe and has appeared on local and national networks including CNBC, CBS, WFXT, NECN, PBS, WCVB, WBZ and Fox Business News.

Produced for: Robert Half

SOURCE Robert Half