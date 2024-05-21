ROBERT HALF: NEARLY TWO-THIRDS OF TECHNOLOGY LEADERS SAY THERE IS A SKILLS GAP ON THEIR TEAM, ACCORDING TO NEW REPORT

Learn the top tech skills in greatest demand and tips to position yourself in an AI-driven tech market

In today's technology landscape, skilled workers are in demand. The need for highly-skilled professionals has contributed to a significant challenge for technology leaders, according to a new report.

The Building Future-Forward Tech Teams released by Robert Half on May 8 found that there are critical skills gaps in the tech industry due to the rapid pace of change, evolving business priorities, and rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

Key Findings include:

65% of technology leaders report a skills gap within their teams and 62% say the gap is more evident compared to a year ago.

Nearly 95% of tech leaders face challenges finding skilled talent.

90% of tech leaders plan to implement AI initiatives this year but 48% cite the lack of staff with AI skills as the biggest barrier to success.

Improving security, upskilling workers and hiring skilled employees is a top priority for companies in the technology industry. How can job seekers position themselves for in-demand tech roles, including AI, during the hiring process?

Ryan Sutton, executive director for technology talent solutions at Robert Half, shares findings from the Building Future-Forward Tech Teams report. He reveals the top five priorities for tech leaders, the most sought-after skills, the growth and impact of AI and how job seekers can differentiate themselves in the market.

Ryan Sutton is the executive director of the technology practice at Robert Half. Throughout his 25 years in the talent solutions industry, Ryan has served as an authority on emerging business trends, specifically the impact of these trends in the technology talent sector. In his role, Ryan works with leadership teams to develop growth strategies and operating processes and leads Robert Half's technology brand positioning. Prior to his current role, Ryan most recently served as a district president, responsible for leading the firm's technology talent solutions practices in New York City and New England. He has been with Robert Half since 1999 serving in various local and national senior management roles. Ryan serves as a national spokesperson where he speaks frequently on emerging trends impacting the workplace and the technology industry. Ryan earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from St. Michael's College in Vermont and is based in Boston.

