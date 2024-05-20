Robert Half Wins Stevie® Award for AI and Machine Learning

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been named a Stevie Award winner in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards. The company was honored in the category of Best Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution for its AI capabilities that benefit clients, candidates and employees.

Drawing from its unique database of over 30 million professionals and decades of customer data, Robert Half has developed a number of proprietary AI tools that its specialized recruiting professionals use to transform candidate discovery, assessment and selection, as well as to optimize client outreach. These unique offerings include:

AI Recommended Talent (ART): ART provides Robert Half recruiters with a real-time selection of matching candidates based on skills, job titles and work history. Its algorithms also consider recruiter-based assessments of a given candidate, as well as a candidate's level of engagement in the job market. Using ART, recruiting professionals can generate real-time shortlists of candidates — including hybrid and remote workers — who have a proven track record, are active in the job market, and whose skills and work history closely match clients' requirements.

AI Recommended Client (ARC): By leveraging decades of proprietary customer data, Robert Half developed sophisticated machine learning algorithms that use patterns of successful client outreach and seamlessly integrated the AI into its talent solutions professionals' daily workflow. This allows teams to prioritize outreach to the right customers at the right time. The AI-powered system undergoes continual learning, adaptation and optimization, refining client outreach efforts to deliver a truly personalized customer experience.

"This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and exploring opportunities to leverage AI and machine learning to improve the customer experience," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "We will continue to invest in the tools we need to secure top talent for our clients by combining the power of our proven, AI-based technologies with the skills, judgment and expertise of our specialized recruiting professionals. It is our unique and powerful combination of both that sets us apart in the marketplace."

The American Business Awards is the premier business awards program in the United States. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories.

"We are proud of the significant advancements we've made in our AI capabilities that ultimately strengthen our ability to match top talent with hard-to-fill positions and better service our customers' needs," said James Johnson, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Robert Half. "This award is a testament to our business transformation, data science and technology teams who lead with innovation and remain committed to delivering world-class AI solutions and technology tools."

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence.

