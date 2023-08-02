Robert Half Promotes Sara Gagen to Senior Vice President of Applications, Technology and Innovation

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has promoted Sara Gagen to senior vice president of Applications, Technology and Innovation, leading the Cloud Solutions department. In this role, she will oversee the company's portfolio, including the Salesforce Innovation Program and Competency Center, Marketing Technology, Cloud Center of Excellence and other infrastructure services. 

Sara Gagen
Sara joined Robert Half in 2011 and has been instrumental in developing new programs to support business transformation initiatives for the company. Her team is responsible for many functions, including engineering solutions, business systems analysis, quality services and user acceptance testing. In addition to her outstanding accomplishments with Robert Half, Sara was named one of the 2021 Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business by the San Francisco Business Times. This award recognizes female leaders who have made a significant impact in their industry and community.

"Sara embodies our enterprise values of innovation and integrity. She has been a driving force in our efforts to transform Robert Half's technology solutions, systems and processes for more than a decade," said James Johnson, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Robert Half. "Her keen leadership, business expertise and collaborative nature have led to incredible achievements. I am confident Sara's success will only accelerate."  

About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

