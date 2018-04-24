Robert Half Reports First-Quarter Financial Results

Included in first-quarter 2018 earnings was a charge to the company's provision for income taxes of $3 million, or $.02 per share, resulting from the estimated impact of additional guidance released pursuant to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). Excluding this charge, first-quarter 2018 diluted net income was $.80 per share.

Harold M. Messmer, Jr., chairman and CEO of Robert Half, said: "We were pleased with the company's performance in the first quarter, including across-the-board revenue growth in our U.S. and non-U.S. staffing and Protiviti operations, and particularly strong growth in our permanent placement division. These gains were fueled by continued small business optimism, a growing global economy and low unemployment rates in professional occupations."

Messmer added, "We continue to invest in digital innovation initiatives that will seamlessly integrate our customers' digital experience with our industry-leading traditional professional staffing services.

"Robert Half's return on invested capital was 35 percent during the first quarter," Messmer said.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting and Robert Half® Management Resources, for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam®, for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology, for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal, for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group®, for interactive, design, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the company's future operating results or financial positions. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for temporary employment or the company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the company's services, on the company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its temporary employees, or for events impacting its temporary employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the company's SEC filings; the ability of the company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the company's profit margins or the demand for the company's services; the possibility that the company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release.

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations









Supplemental Financial Information









Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)







Quarter Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)







Net service revenues $ 1,395,333



$ 1,287,370

Direct costs of services 822,967



761,542









Gross margin 572,366



525,828









Selling, general and administrative expenses 437,999



400,249

Amortization of intangible assets 463



301

Interest income, net (735)



(223)









Income before income taxes 134,639



125,501

Provision for income taxes 38,472



46,980









Net income $ 96,167



$ 78,521









Diluted net income per share $ .78



$ .62









Shares:





Basic 121,934



125,537

Diluted 122,887



126,418



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)

































Quarter Ended March 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited) REVENUES:















Accountemps

$ 471,589



33.8 %

$ 436,539



34.0 % OfficeTeam

261,152



18.7 %

236,179



18.3 % Robert Half Technology

160,062



11.5 %

157,439



12.2 % Robert Half Management Resources

173,485



12.4 %

157,449



12.2 % Robert Half Finance & Accounting

121,400



8.7 %

103,633



8.1 % Protiviti

207,645



14.9 %

196,131



15.2 % Total

$ 1,395,333



100.0 %

$ 1,287,370



100.0 %

















GROSS MARGIN:















Temporary and consultant staffing

$ 396,321



37.2 %

$ 369,364



37.4 % Permanent placement staffing

121,169



99.8 %

103,431



99.8 % Risk consulting and internal audit services

54,876



26.4 %

53,033



27.0 % Total

$ 572,366



41.0 %

$ 525,828



40.8 %

















OPERATING INCOME:















Temporary and consultant staffing

$ 96,723



9.1 %

$ 90,371



9.2 % Permanent placement staffing

22,379



18.4 %

18,302



17.7 % Risk consulting and internal audit services

15,265



7.4 %

16,906



8.6 % Total

$ 134,367



9.6 %

$ 125,579



9.8 %

















SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:















Amortization of intangible assets

$ 463







$ 301





Depreciation expense

$ 16,253







$ 15,899





Capital expenditures

$ 7,965







$ 10,335





Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

1,065







1,120







ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)





















March 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 291,987



$ 260,143

Accounts receivable, less allowances

$ 784,889



$ 700,419

Total assets

$ 1,893,860



$ 1,775,210

Current liabilities

$ 764,440



$ 682,600

Notes payable and other indebtedness, less current portion

$ 608



$ 795

Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,114,797



$ 1,080,943



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with revenue growth rates derived from non-GAAP revenue amounts.

Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and billing days. The Company provides "same billing days and constant currency" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's lines of business on both a reported basis and also on a same-day, constant-currency basis for global, U.S. and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because management believes it better reflects the Company's actual revenue growth rates and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days and constant currency exchange rates.

Additionally, the Company is including non-GAAP financial results for diluted net income per share, which reflects a charge to its provision for income taxes resulting from the estimated impact of additional guidance released by the U.S. government pursuant to TCJA. The Company has provided this data because management believes that it better reflects the Company's first-quarter financial results.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to actual revenue growth derived from revenue amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





















































Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(Same Billing Days and Constant Currency)



2016

2017

2018

2016

2017

2018



Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1 Global















































Accountemps

-3.0

-2.7

-4.5

-2.0

4.9

8.0

-0.8

-3.3

-2.8

-1.1

3.6

6.6 OfficeTeam

-4.7

-1.9

-0.8

0.3

7.6

10.6

-3.0

-2.6

0.8

0.9

5.9

8.2 RH Technology

-4.9

-4.2

-6.4

-6.3

-1.5

1.7

-3.4

-5.2

-5.1

-5.2

-2.2

1.2 RH Management Resources

-3.7

1.2

-0.3

4.8

9.9

10.2

-1.3

0.8

1.9

5.2

7.5

7.0 Temporary and consultant staffing

-3.8

-2.1

-3.3

-1.1

5.3

8.0

-1.8

-2.8

-1.6

-0.4

3.8

6.2 Permanent placement staffing

-7.1

-2.5

-0.7

5.9

18.1

17.1

-4.9

-3.1

1.4

6.7

16.1

15.0 Total staffing

-4.1

-2.2

-3.0

-0.5

6.4

8.8

-2.1

-2.8

-1.3

0.3

4.9

7.0 Protiviti

3.2

4.8

-0.6

-4.0

6.5

5.9

5.3

4.2

1.1

-2.7

5.5

4.7 Total

-3.0

-1.2

-2.7

-1.0

6.4

8.4

-1.0

-1.8

-0.9

-0.2

5.0

6.7

















































United States











































Temporary and consultant staffing

-4.9

-4.4

-4.5

-4.5

1.2

3.4

-3.5

-5.6

-3.5

-3.0

1.3

3.9 Permanent placement staffing

-9.4

-6.4

-2.6

1.5

13.1

14.2

-8.1

-7.6

-1.6

3.2

13.2

14.8 Total staffing

-5.3

-4.6

-4.3

-4.0

2.1

4.3

-3.9

-5.8

-3.4

-2.5

2.2

4.8 Protiviti

3.7

4.8

0.6

-6.9

2.2

1.0

5.3

3.6

1.6

-5.4

2.3

1.5 Total

-3.9

-3.2

-3.6

-4.5

2.1

3.7

-2.4

-4.4

-2.6

-3.0

2.2

4.2

















































International











































Temporary and consultant staffing

0.8

8.1

1.7

12.6

22.0

26.0

5.3

9.4

6.4

10.2

14.0

15.5 Permanent placement staffing

-1.3

7.6

4.0

16.5

29.5

23.6

2.9

8.4

8.7

15.1

22.8

16.0 Total staffing

0.5

8.0

2.1

13.2

23.0

25.7

5.0

9.3

6.7

10.9

15.2

15.5 Protiviti

0.7

4.5

-6.0

11.5

29.3

32.2

5.3

7.2

-1.1

11.6

22.7

22.0 Total

0.5

7.6

1.0

12.9

23.8

26.5

5.0

9.0

5.7

11.0

16.1

16.3

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as-reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all lines of business. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.

The term "same billing days and constant currency" means that the impact of different billing days has been removed from the constant currency calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein on Pages 8-10.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):





































Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q4 2016

Q1 2017

Q2 2017

Q3 2017

Q4 2017

Q1 2018 Accountemps















As Reported

-3.0



-2.7



-4.5



-2.0



4.9



8.0

Billing Days Impact

1.4



-1.1



1.0



1.6



0.1



0.9

Currency Impact

0.8



0.5



0.7



-0.7



-1.4



-2.3

Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

-0.8



-3.3



-2.8



-1.1



3.6



6.6

OfficeTeam























As Reported

-4.7



-1.9



-0.8



0.3



7.6



10.6

Billing Days Impact

1.4



-1.2



1.0



1.6



0.1



0.8

Currency Impact

0.3



0.5



0.6



-1.0



-1.8



-3.2

Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

-3.0



-2.6



0.8



0.9



5.9



8.2

Robert Half Technology























As Reported

-4.9



-4.2



-6.4



-6.3



-1.5



1.7

Billing Days Impact

1.4



-1.1



0.9



1.5



0.0



0.8

Currency Impact

0.1



0.1



0.4



-0.4



-0.7



-1.3

Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

-3.4



-5.2



-5.1



-5.2



-2.2



1.2

Robert Half Management Resources























As Reported

-3.7



1.2



-0.3



4.8



9.9



10.2

Billing Days Impact

1.5



-1.2



1.0



1.6



0.1



0.8

Currency Impact

0.9



0.8



1.2



-1.2



-2.5



-4.0

Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

-1.3



0.8



1.9



5.2



7.5



7.0

Temporary and consultant staffing























As Reported

-3.8



-2.1



-3.3



-1.1



5.3



8.0

Billing Days Impact

1.4



-1.2



1.0



1.5



0.1



0.8

Currency Impact

0.6



0.5



0.7



-0.8



-1.6



-2.6

Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

-1.8



-2.8



-1.6



-0.4



3.8



6.2

Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

-7.1



-2.5



-0.7



5.9



18.1



17.1

Billing Days Impact

1.4



-1.2



1.1



1.7



0.1



0.9

Currency Impact

0.8



0.6



1.0



-0.9



-2.1



-3.0

Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

-4.9



-3.1



1.4



6.7



16.1



15.0

Total staffing























As Reported

-4.1



-2.2



-3.0



-0.5



6.4



8.8

Billing Days Impact

1.4



-1.1



1.0



1.6



0.1



0.8

Currency Impact

0.6



0.5



0.7



-0.8



-1.6



-2.6

Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

-2.1



-2.8



-1.3



0.3



4.9



7.0

Protiviti























As Reported

3.2



4.8



-0.6



-4.0



6.5



5.9

Billing Days Impact

1.6



-1.2



1.0



1.6



0.0



0.7

Currency Impact

0.5



0.6



0.7



-0.3



-1.0



-1.9

Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

5.3



4.2



1.1



-2.7



5.5



4.7

Total























As Reported

-3.0



-1.2



-2.7



-1.0



6.4



8.4

Billing Days Impact

1.4



-1.1



1.1



1.5



0.1



0.8

Currency Impact

0.6



0.5



0.7



-0.7



-1.5



-2.5

Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

-1.0



-1.8



-0.9



-0.2



5.0



6.7



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

































Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q4 2016

Q1 2017

Q2 2017

Q3 2017

Q4 2017

Q1 2018 Temporary and consultant staffing







As Reported

-4.9



-4.4



-4.5



-4.5



1.2

3.4 Billing Days Impact

1.4



-1.2



1.0



1.5



0.1

0.5 Currency Impact

—



—



—



—



—

— Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

-3.5



-5.6



-3.5



-3.0



1.3

3.9

























Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

-9.4



-6.4



-2.6



1.5



13.1

14.2 Billing Days Impact

1.3



-1.2



1.0



1.7



0.1

0.6 Currency Impact

—



—



—



—



—

— Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

-8.1



-7.6



-1.6



3.2



13.2

14.8

























Total staffing























As Reported

-5.3



-4.6



-4.3



-4.0



2.1

4.3 Billing Days Impact

1.4



-1.2



0.9



1.5



0.1

0.5 Currency Impact

—



—



—



—



—

— Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

-3.9



-5.8



-3.4



-2.5



2.2

4.8

























Protiviti























As Reported

3.7



4.8



0.6



-6.9



2.2

1.0 Billing Days Impact

1.6



-1.2



1.0



1.5



0.1

0.5 Currency Impact

—



—



—



—



—

— Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

5.3



3.6



1.6



-5.4



2.3

1.5

























Total























As Reported

-3.9



-3.2



-3.6



-4.5



2.1

3.7 Billing Days Impact

1.5



-1.2



1.0



1.5



0.1

0.5 Currency Impact

—



—



—



—



—

— Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

-2.4



-4.4



-2.6



-3.0



2.2

4.2

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):





































Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q4 2016

Q1 2017

Q2 2017

Q3 2017

Q4 2017

Q1 2018 Temporary and consultant staffing







As Reported

0.8



8.1



1.7



12.6



22.0



26.0

Billing Days Impact

1.5



-1.4



1.1



1.7



0.1



2.3

Currency Impact

3.0



2.7



3.6



-4.1



-8.1



-12.8

Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

5.3



9.4



6.4



10.2



14.0



15.5



























Permanent placement staffing























As Reported

-1.3



7.6



4.0



16.5



29.5



23.6

Billing Days Impact

1.4



-1.3



1.1



1.8



0.1



2.2

Currency Impact

2.8



2.1



3.6



-3.2



-6.8



-9.8

Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

2.9



8.4



8.7



15.1



22.8



16.0



























Total staffing























As Reported

0.5



8.0



2.1



13.2



23.0



25.7

Billing Days Impact

1.6



-1.3



1.0



1.7



0.1



2.2

Currency Impact

2.9



2.6



3.6



-4.0



-7.9



-12.4

Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

5.0



9.3



6.7



10.9



15.2



15.5



























Protiviti























As Reported

0.7



4.5



-6.0



11.5



29.3



32.2

Billing Days Impact

1.5



-1.3



1.0



1.7



0.0



2.3

Currency Impact

3.1



4.0



3.9



-1.6



-6.6



-12.5

Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

5.3



7.2



-1.1



11.6



22.7



22.0



























Total























As Reported

0.5



7.6



1.0



12.9



23.8



26.5

Billing Days Impact

1.6



-1.4



1.1



1.8



0.0



2.2

Currency Impact

2.9



2.8



3.6



-3.7



-7.7



-12.4

Same Billing Days and Constant Currency

5.0



9.0



5.7



11.0



16.1



16.3



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):











Quarter Ended

March 31,

2018



Diluted Net Income

Per Share





As Reported

$ .78





TCJA Impact (a)

.02 Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure

$ .80



(a) The first quarter of 2018 includes a charge to the Company's provision for income taxes, resulting from the estimated impact of additional guidance released by the U.S. government pursuant to TCJA.

