ROBERT HALF REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, net income was $168 million, or $1.52 per share, on revenues of $1.815 billion. Net income for the prior year's first quarter was $111 million, or $.98 per share, on revenues of $1.398 billion.

"We are very pleased to report another very strong quarter driven by a robust demand environment across the globe," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "First quarter revenues grew 30 percent, and net income grew 52 percent on a year-over-year basis. Our permanent placement talent solutions operations again led the way, achieving year-over-year revenue growth of 67 percent. Our contract talent solutions and Protiviti also continued to post very strong results, growing year-over-year revenues by 30 percent and 19 percent, respectively.

"We are proud to be recently named one of only a select few companies by FORTUNE as a Most Admired Company for 25 consecutive years, in addition to making Barron's annual list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity. This recognition would not be possible without the dedication and exemplary efforts of our employees across the globe," Waddell concluded.

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended March 31,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)







Service revenues $ 1,814,834

$ 1,398,380 Costs of services 1,042,988

836,669







Gross margin 771,846

561,711







Selling, general and administrative expenses 514,194

423,062 (Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts (which is completely offset by related costs and expenses) 30,001

(11,988) Amortization of intangible assets 417

576 Interest income, net (166)

(45)







Income before income taxes 227,400

150,106 Provision for income taxes 59,161

39,508







Net income $ 168,239

$ 110,598







Diluted net income per share $ 1.52

$ .98







Shares:





Basic 109,218

111,424 Diluted 110,591

112,496

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)





Quarter Ended March 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited) SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 11,080

$ 13,962 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 9,464

$ 8,488 Capital expenditures

$ 14,987

$ 9,739 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

475

797





March 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 550,330

$ 497,930 Accounts receivable, net

$ 1,071,608

$ 799,673 Total assets

$ 2,950,766

$ 2,565,169 Total current liabilities

$ 1,289,031

$ 1,076,586 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,452,768

$ 1,197,699

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

The Company recently completed a multiyear process to unify its family of Robert Half endorsed divisional brands to one single specialized brand, Robert Half. This simplifies the Company's go-to-market brand structure for clients and candidates and provides leverage for greater brand awareness and allows future flexibility to expand the Company's existing practice groups without the need for new brands. In Q1 2022, the Company's financial disclosures for contract talent solutions (formerly temporary and consultant staffing) are based on functional specialization rather than the previously branded divisions. The functional specializations are: finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology. Finance and accounting combines the former Accountemps and Robert Half Management Resources, administrative and customer support was previously Office Team, and technology was formerly Robert Half Technology. Protiviti and permanent placement talent solutions continue to be reported separately. What was previously referred to as staffing operations is now referred to as talent solutions. There is no change to the underlying business operations or organization.

The Company's presentation of service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. This is how the Company measures and manages these businesses internally. The combined amount of divisional intersegment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.



2020

2021

2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1 SERVICE REVENUES:

































Finance and accounting $ 701,762

$ 496,573

$ 506,515

$ 552,116

$ 600,387

$ 663,892

$ 732,365

$ 768,204

$ 801,690 Administrative and customer support 239,979

136,299

173,685

214,985

220,467

263,192

279,370

295,872

284,906 Technology 196,652

162,028

161,007

175,730

172,239

194,233

215,500

213,414

213,327 Elimination of intersegment revenues (46,273)

(41,514)

(59,816)

(92,393)

(103,818)

(143,036)

(172,534)

(161,004)

(144,200) Total contract talent solutions 1,092,120

753,386

781,391

850,438

889,275

978,281

1,054,701

1,116,486

1,155,723 Permanent placement talent solutions 120,489

71,030

87,203

91,387

111,703

143,640

156,444

158,133

186,782 Protiviti 294,082

283,910

321,303

362,261

397,402

458,660

501,421

495,298

472,329 Total service revenues $ 1,506,691

$ 1,108,326

$ 1,189,897

$ 1,304,086

$ 1,398,380

$ 1,580,581

$ 1,712,566

$ 1,769,917

$ 1,814,834





































ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; segment income; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; and segment income include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income, net and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates segment performance.

Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and billing days. The Company provides "as adjusted" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's functional specializations and segments on both a reported basis and also on an as adjusted basis for global, U.S. and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days and constant currency exchange rates.

In order to calculate constant currency revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period. Management then calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the Company calculates same billing day revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based upon the per billing day amounts. The term "as adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Quarter Ended March 31,

Relationships

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjusted SERVICE REVENUES:





































Finance and accounting $ 801,690

$ —

$ 801,690

$ 600,387

$ —

$ 600,387

44.2%

42.9%

44.2%

42.9% Administrative and customer support 284,906

—

284,906

220,467

—

220,467

15.7%

15.8%

15.7%

15.8% Technology 213,327

—

213,327

172,239

—

172,239

11.7%

12.3%

11.7%

12.3% Elimination of intersegment revenues (144,200)

—

(144,200)

(103,818)

—

(103,818)

(7.9%)

(7.4%)

(7.9%)

(7.4%) Total contract talent solutions 1,155,723

—

1,155,723

889,275

—

889,275

63.7%

63.6%

63.7%

63.6% Permanent placement talent solutions 186,782

—

186,782

111,703

—

111,703

10.3%

8.0%

10.3%

8.0% Protiviti 472,329

—

472,329

397,402

—

397,402

26.0%

28.4%

26.0%

28.4% Total service revenues $ 1,814,834

$ —

$ 1,814,834

$ 1,398,380

$ —

$ 1,398,380

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%







































GROSS MARGIN:





































Contract talent solutions $ 461,861

$ —

$ 461,861

$ 344,931

$ —

$ 344,931

40.0%

38.8%

40.0%

38.8% Permanent placement talent solutions 186,449

—

186,449

111,498

—

111,498

99.8%

99.8%

99.8%

99.8% Protiviti 123,536

(3,846)

119,690

105,282

1,688

106,970

26.2%

26.5%

25.3%

26.9% Total $ 771,846

$ (3,846)

$ 768,000

$ 561,711

$ 1,688

$ 563,399

42.5%

40.2%

42.3%

40.3%







































SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:





































Contract talent solutions $ 305,334

$ 23,281

$ 328,615

$ 278,547

$ (9,151)

$ 269,396

26.4%

31.3%

28.4%

30.3% Permanent placement talent solutions 146,247

2,874

149,121

94,867

(1,149)

93,718

78.3%

84.9%

79.8%

83.9% Protiviti 62,613

—

62,613

49,648

—

49,648

13.3%

12.5%

13.3%

12.5% Total $ 514,194

$ 26,155

$ 540,349

$ 423,062

$ (10,300)

$ 412,762

28.3%

30.3%

29.8%

29.5%







































OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:





































Contract talent solutions $ 156,527

$ (23,281)

$ 133,246

$ 66,384

$ 9,151

$ 75,535

13.5%

7.5%

11.5%

8.5% Permanent placement talent solutions 40,202

(2,874)

37,328

16,631

1,149

17,780

21.5%

14.9%

20.0%

15.9% Protiviti 60,923

(3,846)

57,077

55,634

1,688

57,322

12.9%

14.0%

12.1%

14.4% Total $ 257,652

$ (30,001)

$ 227,651

$ 138,649

$ 11,988

$ 150,637

14.2%

9.9%

12.5%

10.8% (Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts 30,001

(30,001)

—

(11,988)

11,988

—

1.7%

(0.9%)

—

— Amortization of intangible assets 417

—

417

576

—

576

0.0%

0.1%

0.0%

0.1% Interest income, net (166)

—

(166)

(45)

—

(45)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0% Income before income taxes $ 227,400

$ —

$ 227,400

$ 150,106

$ —

$ 150,106

12.5%

10.7%

12.5%

10.7%





(1) Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item, which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):





Quarter Ended March 31,



2022

2021









Income before income taxes

$ 227,400

$ 150,106 Interest income, net

(166)

(45) Amortization of intangible assets

417

576 Combined segment income

$ 227,651

$ 150,637

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2020

2021

2022

2020

2021

2022



Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1 Global















































Finance and accounting

-21.1

-14.4

33.7

44.6

39.1

33.5

-21.6

-14.5

31.0

43.5

39.8

34.6 Administrative and customer

support

-17.0

-8.1

93.1

60.8

37.6

29.2

-18.2

-8.7

89.5

60.0

38.4

30.5 Technology

-11.4

-12.4

19.9

33.8

21.4

23.9

-11.9

-12.4

17.9

33.1

21.8

24.6 Elimination of intersegment

revenues (1)

81.6

124.4

244.5

188.4

74.3

38.9

81.5

127.3

240.9

187.5

75.1

40.1 Total contract talent solutions

-23.1

-18.6

29.9

35.0

31.3

30.0

-23.8

-18.9

27.2

34.0

31.9

31.0 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-27.7

-7.3

102.2

79.4

73.0

67.2

-28.5

-8.1

96.9

77.7

73.8

68.8 Total talent solutions

-23.6

-17.5

36.1

39.4

35.3

34.1

-24.3

-17.8

33.2

38.4

36.0

35.2 Protiviti

18.9

35.1

61.6

56.1

36.7

18.9

17.9

34.7

58.8

55.1

37.4

20.0 Total

-15.2

-7.2

42.6

43.9

35.7

29.8

-15.9

-7.6

39.7

42.9

36.3

30.9

















































United States















































Contract talent solutions

-24.1

-20.3

27.5

35.5

33.4

33.4

-23.9

-19.4

27.7

35.5

33.6

33.4 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-31.3

-12.4

109.3

85.1

78.6

78.3

-31.0

-11.4

109.6

85.1

78.9

78.3 Total talent solutions

-24.8

-19.6

33.6

40.0

37.2

37.8

-24.6

-18.6

33.8

40.0

37.4

37.8 Protiviti

22.9

35.5

62.6

53.7

31.7

17.0

23.3

37.1

62.8

53.7

31.9

17.0 Total

-15.3

-8.7

41.1

43.8

35.6

31.7

-15.0

-7.6

41.3

43.8

35.8

31.7

















































International















































Contract talent solutions

-19.3

-12.3

38.6

33.0

24.0

18.5

-23.5

-17.0

25.1

29.1

26.3

23.5 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-19.3

5.2

87.8

67.3

61.9

44.7

-23.0

0.3

70.5

62.1

64.0

50.0 Total talent solutions

-19.3

-10.1

44.8

37.7

29.2

22.5

-23.4

-14.8

30.9

33.7

31.6

27.5 Protiviti

4.3

33.8

57.6

65.9

58.3

26.2

-1.7

26.1

43.5

61.4

61.2

32.3 Total

-14.7

-2.0

48.0

44.3

36.2

23.4

-19.2

-7.2

33.9

40.1

38.6

28.7





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the Company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022 Finance and accounting























As Reported

-21.1

-14.4

33.7

44.6

39.1

33.5 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

0.7

-0.4

-0.3

0.3

-0.2 Currency Impact

-0.2

-0.8

-2.3

-0.8

0.4

1.3 As Adjusted

-21.6

-14.5

31.0

43.5

39.8

34.6 Administrative and customer support























As Reported

-17.0

-8.1

93.1

60.8

37.6

29.2 Billing Days Impact

-0.1

1.1

0.0

-0.2

0.1

-0.2 Currency Impact

-1.1

-1.7

-3.6

-0.6

0.7

1.5 As Adjusted

-18.2

-8.7

89.5

60.0

38.4

30.5 Technology























As Reported

-11.4

-12.4

19.9

33.8

21.4

23.9 Billing Days Impact

0.0

1.1

0.0

-0.1

0.1

-0.2 Currency Impact

-0.5

-1.1

-2.0

-0.6

0.3

0.9 As Adjusted

-11.9

-12.4

17.9

33.1

21.8

24.6 Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

81.6

124.4

244.5

188.4

74.3

38.9 Billing Days Impact

-0.1

2.7

0.0

-0.4

0.1

-0.2 Currency Impact

0.0

0.2

-3.6

-0.5

0.7

1.4 As Adjusted

81.5

127.3

240.9

187.5

75.1

40.1 Total contract talent solutions























As Reported

-23.1

-18.6

29.9

35.0

31.3

30.0 Billing Days Impact

0.0

1.0

0.0

-0.2

0.1

-0.2 Currency Impact

-0.7

-1.3

-2.7

-0.8

0.5

1.2 As Adjusted

-23.8

-18.9

27.2

34.0

31.9

31.0 Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-27.7

-7.3

102.2

79.4

73.0

67.2 Billing Days Impact

0.0

1.1

0.0

-0.2

0.1

-0.3 Currency Impact

-0.8

-1.9

-5.3

-1.5

0.7

1.9 As Adjusted

-28.5

-8.1

96.9

77.7

73.8

68.8 Total talent solutions























As Reported

-23.6

-17.5

36.1

39.4

35.3

34.1 Billing Days Impact

0.0

1.1

0.0

-0.2

0.2

-0.2 Currency Impact

-0.7

-1.4

-2.9

-0.8

0.5

1.3 As Adjusted

-24.3

-17.8

33.2

38.4

36.0

35.2 Protiviti























As Reported

18.9

35.1

61.6

56.1

36.7

18.9 Billing Days Impact

0.0

1.6

0.0

-0.3

0.2

-0.2 Currency Impact

-1.0

-2.0

-2.8

-0.7

0.5

1.3 As Adjusted

17.9

34.7

58.8

55.1

37.4

20.0 Total























As Reported

-15.2

-7.2

42.6

43.9

35.7

29.8 Billing Days Impact

0.0

1.1

0.0

-0.2

0.1

-0.2 Currency Impact

-0.7

-1.5

-2.9

-0.8

0.5

1.3 As Adjusted

-15.9

-7.6

39.7

42.9

36.3

30.9

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-24.1

-20.3

27.5

35.5

33.4

33.4 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-23.9

-19.4

27.7

35.5

33.6

33.4

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-31.3

-12.4

109.3

85.1

78.6

78.3 Billing Days Impact

0.3

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-31.0

-11.4

109.6

85.1

78.9

78.3

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-24.8

-19.6

33.6

40.0

37.2

37.8 Billing Days Impact

0.2

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-24.6

-18.6

33.8

40.0

37.4

37.8

























Protiviti























As Reported

22.9

35.5

62.6

53.7

31.7

17.0 Billing Days Impact

0.4

1.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

23.3

37.1

62.8

53.7

31.9

17.0

























Total























As Reported

-15.3

-8.7

41.1

43.8

35.6

31.7 Billing Days Impact

0.3

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-15.0

-7.6

41.3

43.8

35.8

31.7

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-19.3

-12.3

38.6

33.0

24.0

18.5 Billing Days Impact

-1.0

1.4

-0.8

-0.5

0.1

-0.4 Currency Impact

-3.2

-6.1

-12.7

-3.4

2.2

5.4 As Adjusted

-23.5

-17.0

25.1

29.1

26.3

23.5

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-19.3

5.2

87.8

67.3

61.9

44.7 Billing Days Impact

-1.0

1.7

-1.1

-0.6

0.1

-0.5 Currency Impact

-2.7

-6.6

-16.2

-4.6

2.0

5.8 As Adjusted

-23.0

0.3

70.5

62.1

64.0

50.0

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-19.3

-10.1

44.8

37.7

29.2

22.5 Billing Days Impact

-1.0

1.5

-0.8

-0.5

0.2

-0.4 Currency Impact

-3.1

-6.2

-13.1

-3.5

2.2

5.4 As Adjusted

-23.4

-14.8

30.9

33.7

31.6

27.5

























Protiviti























As Reported

4.3

33.8

57.6

65.9

58.3

26.2 Billing Days Impact

-1.4

2.1

-0.8

-0.7

0.1

-0.5 Currency Impact

-4.6

-9.8

-13.3

-3.8

2.8

6.6 As Adjusted

-1.7

26.1

43.5

61.4

61.2

32.3

























Total























As Reported

-14.7

-2.0

48.0

44.3

36.2

23.4 Billing Days Impact

-1.1

1.6

-0.9

-0.6

0.1

-0.4 Currency Impact

-3.4

-6.8

-13.2

-3.6

2.3

5.7 As Adjusted

-19.2

-7.2

33.9

40.1

38.6

28.7

